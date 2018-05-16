Patak's Garlic & Coriander Mini Naan Breads 4 Pack

Product Description
- Patak's Garlic & Cor Mini Naan Breads 4 Pack
- Recipe inspiration: www.pataks.com
- Baked to Perfection our restaurant style Naans with aromatic garlic and coriander.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- No Artificial Flavours or Colours
- Vegetarian Friendly
Information
Ingredients
Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Garlic Infused Rapeseed Oil, Garlic (1%), Yeast, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Dried Coriander (0.5%), Salt, Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Potassium Sorbate), Dried Parsley, Emulsifier (E472e), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Peanuts, Nuts and Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For best before see front of pack. Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Once opened, store in an airtight container and consume within 2 days. Suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For oven or grill method, preheat and sprinkle naans lightly with water.
Grill
Instructions: Medium, 1 min (each side)
Oven cook
Instructions: Gas Mark 4,180°C, 4 Mins
Toast
Instructions: Medium (slice in half) 3 Mins
Preparation and Usage
- Dip scoop, tear and share with your Favourite Curry.
- Try brushing with a little butter or ghee after cooking.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Leigh,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
- AB Foods Polska Sp. z.o.o.,
- ul. Przemysłowa 2,
Return to
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Leigh,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
- UK: 0800 0195 617
- ROI: 0044 800 0195 617
Net Contents
4 x Mini Naans
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1264kJ / 300kcal
|Fat
|6.3g
|of which saturates
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|50.2g
|of which sugars
|6.7g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|Protein
|9.0g
|Salt
|1.10g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.