We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

John West On The Go Mediterranean Tuna Couscous Pot 120G

No ratings yetWrite a review
John West On The Go Mediterranean Tuna Couscous Pot 120G
£1.50
£12.50/kg

Product Description

  • Tuna Chunks with a little Sunflower oil and Chilli and Garlic Couscous
  • 21g Natural Protein*
  • *Our Mediterranean Tuna Couscous Pot is a Natural Source of Protein containing 21g per single serving of product.
  • Looking for something that's quick and easy to prepare, warm and filling and packed full of flavour? Then our John West Tuna Couscous Pot is the answer! We've paired our succulent Tuna with a pot of perfectly seasoned couscous to create a fast, filling & flavoursome lunch.
  • Ready in 5 Minutes
  • Natural source of protein
  • Low saturated fat
  • Low sugar
  • Suitable for pescatarians
  • No Artificial Flavours or Colours
  • Pack size: 120G
  • Natural source of protein
  • Low saturated fat
  • Low sugar

Information

Ingredients

Couscous (Durum Wheat Semolina) (40%), Skipjack Tuna (Fish) (37%), Sunflower Oil (10%), Dried Red Bell Pepper, Sugar, Spices, Natural Flavouring, Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Chilli Blend (0, 5%) (Chilli, Cumin, Salt, Garlic, Oregano), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Dried Garlic (0, 4%), Yeast Extract Powder, Parsley, Dried Onion

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Nuts and Peanuts.

Storage

Store in a dry place at ambient temperature.

Preparation and Usage

  • 1 Gently peel back the seal and give the contents a stir.
  • 2 Simply add boiling water to fill line (approx. 135ml). Take care not to under or overfill, we want your couscous to be perfect!
  • 3 Give the couscous a good stir.
  • 4 Leave to stand for just 5 minutes, then stir thoroughly - right the way down to the bottom of the pot.
  • 5 Add the full can of John West Tuna to the hot couscous and mix it in. You can add a little at a time if you prefer. Enjoy!
  • Take care! Pot may be hot after water has been poured in!

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 portion

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • Although care is taken when preparing our fish, some bones may remain.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • John West Foods Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1BP,
  • UK.
  • John West, ISI Ltd,

Return to

  • John West Foods Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1BP,
  • UK.
  • John West, ISI Ltd,
  • 14 Classon House,
  • Dundrum,
  • Dublin 14,
  • Ireland.
  • Drop us a line at: ahoy-there@john-west.com

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g (as consumed)Per Portion 255g (as consumed)
Energy650 kJ1658 kJ
-155 kcal395 kcal
Fat6.2g16g
(of which saturates)0.7g1.8g
Carbohydrate16g41g
(of which sugars)1.6g4.1g
Fibre1.2g3.1g
Protein8.2g21g
Salt0.7g1.8g

Safety information

Although care is taken when preparing our fish, some bones may remain.

View all Noodle, Pasta & Rice Pots

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here