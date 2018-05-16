New
John West On The Go Mediterranean Tuna Couscous Pot 120G
Product Description
- Tuna Chunks with a little Sunflower oil and Chilli and Garlic Couscous
- 21g Natural Protein*
- *Our Mediterranean Tuna Couscous Pot is a Natural Source of Protein containing 21g per single serving of product.
- Looking for something that's quick and easy to prepare, warm and filling and packed full of flavour? Then our John West Tuna Couscous Pot is the answer! We've paired our succulent Tuna with a pot of perfectly seasoned couscous to create a fast, filling & flavoursome lunch.
- Ready in 5 Minutes
- Natural source of protein
- Low saturated fat
- Low sugar
- Suitable for pescatarians
- No Artificial Flavours or Colours
- Pack size: 120G
Information
Ingredients
Couscous (Durum Wheat Semolina) (40%), Skipjack Tuna (Fish) (37%), Sunflower Oil (10%), Dried Red Bell Pepper, Sugar, Spices, Natural Flavouring, Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Chilli Blend (0, 5%) (Chilli, Cumin, Salt, Garlic, Oregano), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Dried Garlic (0, 4%), Yeast Extract Powder, Parsley, Dried Onion
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Nuts and Peanuts.
Storage
Store in a dry place at ambient temperature.
Preparation and Usage
- 1 Gently peel back the seal and give the contents a stir.
- 2 Simply add boiling water to fill line (approx. 135ml). Take care not to under or overfill, we want your couscous to be perfect!
- 3 Give the couscous a good stir.
- 4 Leave to stand for just 5 minutes, then stir thoroughly - right the way down to the bottom of the pot.
- 5 Add the full can of John West Tuna to the hot couscous and mix it in. You can add a little at a time if you prefer. Enjoy!
- Take care! Pot may be hot after water has been poured in!
Number of uses
Pack contains 1 portion
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- Although care is taken when preparing our fish, some bones may remain.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- John West Foods Ltd,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1BP,
- UK.
Net Contents
120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g (as consumed)
|Per Portion 255g (as consumed)
|Energy
|650 kJ
|1658 kJ
|-
|155 kcal
|395 kcal
|Fat
|6.2g
|16g
|(of which saturates)
|0.7g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|16g
|41g
|(of which sugars)
|1.6g
|4.1g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|3.1g
|Protein
|8.2g
|21g
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.8g
Safety information
Although care is taken when preparing our fish, some bones may remain.
