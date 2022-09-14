We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tropicana Original Orange Juice With Juicy Bits 1.7L

4.6(19)Write a review
image 1 of Tropicana Original Orange Juice With Juicy Bits 1.7L
£4.95
£0.29/100ml

Each 150ml serving contains

Energy
262kJ
62kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
13g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Salt
0g

low

0%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 175 kJ/41 kcal

Product Description

  • Orange Juice with Juicy Bits
  • Enjoy Tropicana as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Too good to go
  • Past my date?
  • Look, Smell, Taste
  • Don't waste
  • Perfect for families
  • Delicious Tropicana Original Orange Juice with juicy bits included is made with 100% pure pressed fruit
  • Not from concentrate, Tropicana contains only pure juices and purees
  • Each 150ml serving contains 45% of the recommended daily Vitamin C, which contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
  • Just one serving of juice provides 1 of your 5 daily portions of fruit and veg
  • Rise and shine with a glass of Tropicana at breakfast
  • The nation's favourite chilled juice brand is partnering with too good to go to help cut food waste. As long as you keep it cool in the fridge, there's no reason that you can't drink your Tropicana longer than the printed date. If it looks good, smells good and tastes good, then don't bin it - enjoy it.
  • Certified Carbon Neutral® packaging
  • CarbonNeutral.com
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Board / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C081801, www.fsc.org, This carton is certified according to the standards of the Forest Stewardship Council® and is made only from well managed forests and other controlled sources
  • Pure-Pak® classic
  • Tropicana is a registered trademark of Tropicana Products, Inc. © 2021
  • Perfectly Pressed, Nothing Added
  • Tropicana is Juiced from the Best Quality Fruits
  • 1 of your 5 a day per 150ml
  • Not from Concentrate
  • As with all fruit juices this product contains no added sugar
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 1.7L
  • Vitamin C which helps to reduce tiredness and fatigue
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Orange Juice

Storage

Always store in your refrigerator. Use within 5 days of opening.For best before date please see top of carton.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before serving

Number of uses

1 serving = 150ml. This pack contains 11-12 servings

Name and address

  • Tropicana,
  • PO Box 6642,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8WZ.
  • PepsiCo Ireland Food and Beverages UC,
  • Dublin 18,

Return to

  • Tropicana,
  • PO Box 6642,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8WZ.
  • UK 0800 0324460
  • ROI 1800 509 408
  • PepsiCo Ireland Food and Beverages UC,
  • Dublin 18,
  • D18 Y3Y9.

Net Contents

1.7l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 150ml (%*)
Energy175 kJ/41 kcal262 kJ/62 kcal (3%)
Fat0g0g (0%)
of which saturates0g0g (0%)
Carbohydrate9.3g14g
of which sugars†8.6g13g (14%)
Fibre0.4g0.6g
Protein0.8g1.2g
Salt0g0g (0%)
Vitamin C28 mg (35%*)42mg (53%)
Potassium200mg (15%*)300mg (15%)
† Contains naturally occurring sugars--
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
1 serving = 150ml. This pack contains 11-12 servings--
19 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Cannot be beaten

5 stars

The best orange juice, I have been buying it for years and my family love it.

Tastes so natural and of pure oranges

5 stars

Best quality and superior to other brands.

Tropicana Orange juice is THE BEST!

5 stars

Tropicana Orange juice is THE BEST!

If you want bits don't buy

1 stars

Not enough bits. I wouldn't buy it again

Excellent produc

5 stars

I have bought Tropicana 1:7L since it came to the shelf in Tesco, but unfortunately this week they didn’t deliver it as it was out of stock! I was very disappointed as I order it every week. It is kept in the refrigerator and is delightful at breakfast time, and refreshing when coming in from gardening. It tastes as it should and the texture is orangey. There is absolutely nothing not to like. I didn’t want a substitute product, but think Tesco could have sent the smaller size instead if it was available. It

Flavour

5 stars

Flavour is good. Price ok when on offer. Keeps well.

Tasty

5 stars

Very tasty, I would only purchase when on offer though.

One of the best orange juices to buy.

5 stars

It is not to sweet and not sour.one of the better orange drinks buy.

If I didn't like it, I wouldn't buy it!

5 stars

If I didn't like it, I wouldn't buy it!

Top Juice

5 stars

Best tasting orange juice around

