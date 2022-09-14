Tropicana Original Orange Juice With Juicy Bits 1.7L

Cannot be beaten
The best orange juice, I have been buying it for years and my family love it.
Tastes so natural and of pure oranges
Best quality and superior to other brands.
Tropicana Orange juice is THE BEST!
If you want bits don't buy
Not enough bits. I wouldn't buy it again
Excellent produc
I have bought Tropicana 1:7L since it came to the shelf in Tesco, but unfortunately this week they didn’t deliver it as it was out of stock! I was very disappointed as I order it every week. It is kept in the refrigerator and is delightful at breakfast time, and refreshing when coming in from gardening. It tastes as it should and the texture is orangey. There is absolutely nothing not to like. I didn’t want a substitute product, but think Tesco could have sent the smaller size instead if it was available. It
Flavour
Flavour is good. Price ok when on offer. Keeps well.
Tasty
Very tasty, I would only purchase when on offer though.
One of the best orange juices to buy.
It is not to sweet and not sour.one of the better orange drinks buy.
If I didn't like it, I wouldn't buy it!
Top Juice
Best tasting orange juice around