Tesco Finest Chicken & Chorizo Stew 500G

Finest Dinner for Two - Main

£6.00
£12.00/kg

Finest Dinner for Two - Main

½ of a pack

Energy
1320kJ
316kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
17.5g

medium

25%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.8g

low

19%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.0g

low

9%of the reference intake
Salt
1.46g

medium

24%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 528kJ / 126kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast and thigh in a spicy tomato sauce with chorizo topped with red and yellow peppers.
  • Marinated and chargrilled British chicken served with a spicy tomato sauce made with rich chorizo, smoky paprika and red pepper tapenade. Finished with red and yellow peppers.
  • Marinated and chargrilled British chicken served with a spicy tomato sauce with smoky chorizo, finished with red and yellow peppers.
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken (29%), Water, Tomato, Chorizo Pork Sausage (4.5%) [Pork, Pork Fat, Salt, Dextrose, Chilli Powder, Garlic Powder, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Rosemary Extract, Sage, Smoked Paprika, Paprika Extract, Stabiliser (Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Lactic Starter Culture, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Paprika], Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper, White Wine (Sulphites), Olive Oil, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, SunBlush® Red Pepper, Sunblush® Tomato, Smoked Paprika, Sugar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Concentrate, Parsley, Potato Starch, Salt, Yogurt (Milk), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Black Pepper, Fennel Seed, Oregano Garlic Powder.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30 mins Remove sleeve and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir halfway through heating and before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 40 mins Remove sleeve and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir halfway through heating and before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: Important Not suitable for microwave heating.

Produce of

Made using British chicken and British and EU pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (250g)
Energy528kJ / 126kcal1320kJ / 316kcal
Fat7.0g17.5g
Saturates1.5g3.8g
Carbohydrate5.0g12.5g
Sugars3.2g8.0g
Fibre1.1g2.8g
Protein10.3g25.8g
Salt0.59g1.46g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

