Tesco Finest Chicken & Chorizo Stew 500G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 528kJ / 126kcal
Product Description
- Chicken breast and thigh in a spicy tomato sauce with chorizo topped with red and yellow peppers.
- Marinated and chargrilled British chicken served with a spicy tomato sauce made with rich chorizo, smoky paprika and red pepper tapenade. Finished with red and yellow peppers.
- Marinated and chargrilled British chicken served with a spicy tomato sauce with smoky chorizo, finished with red and yellow peppers.
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken (29%), Water, Tomato, Chorizo Pork Sausage (4.5%) [Pork, Pork Fat, Salt, Dextrose, Chilli Powder, Garlic Powder, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Rosemary Extract, Sage, Smoked Paprika, Paprika Extract, Stabiliser (Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Lactic Starter Culture, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Paprika], Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper, White Wine (Sulphites), Olive Oil, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, SunBlush® Red Pepper, Sunblush® Tomato, Smoked Paprika, Sugar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Concentrate, Parsley, Potato Starch, Salt, Yogurt (Milk), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Black Pepper, Fennel Seed, Oregano Garlic Powder.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds, peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30 mins Remove sleeve and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir halfway through heating and before serving.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 40 mins Remove sleeve and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir halfway through heating and before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: Important Not suitable for microwave heating.
Produce of
Made using British chicken and British and EU pork.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
500g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (250g)
|Energy
|528kJ / 126kcal
|1320kJ / 316kcal
|Fat
|7.0g
|17.5g
|Saturates
|1.5g
|3.8g
|Carbohydrate
|5.0g
|12.5g
|Sugars
|3.2g
|8.0g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|2.8g
|Protein
|10.3g
|25.8g
|Salt
|0.59g
|1.46g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
