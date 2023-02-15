Starbucks Coconut Cappuccino 250Ml

Yum
Reslly nice drink, creamy and tasty, my husband loves it
Best cold coffee
I love this cold coffee version. The coconut flavor rounds it up nicely. (Received product as part of promotion)
Delicious coffee
A really nice twist to the coffee, even though I'm not dairy free I really enjoyed it.
Starbucks casp
Very nice and tasty. Definitely will buy this again.
Great coffee
I dont normally like coconut milk in coffee but this drink was really nice ! Lovely coffee flavour and subtle coconut taste i bought this on offer but i would consider swapping out my oat milk coffee for this one once in a while aswell !!
Tasty and healthy
I bought this drink in an offer and was pleasantly surprised by how tasty and refreshing it was. It is a lovely treat snd i would definitely buy it again.
Soapy taste
Not over impressed with this dairy alternative based drink,
great quality drink
This drink is the great quality that you wpuld get if you visit Starbucks. Definitely recommend
Not for me
I am not vegan, but I do like coconut milk - I have it on breakfast sometimes. However this was not good. The coffee tasted burnt and the coconut milk had an odd aftertaste. Overall, it was not good. Bought on offer
Good product
No a big fan of cold coffee but this one is pretty decent. Would recommend