We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Starbucks Coconut Cappuccino 250Ml

4(23)Write a review
Starbucks Coconut Cappuccino 250Ml
£2.10
£0.96/100ml

Product Description

  • Coconut drink with Starbucks® Arabica coffee and fat-reduced cocoa. UHT.
  • Committed to 100% Ethical Coffee Sourcing in partnership with Conservation International
  • starbucks.com/social-impact
  • Starbucks® Coconut Based Cocoa Cappuccino iced coffee is inspired by a true Starbucks coffeehouse original. It's a chilled blend of bold espresso and creamy plant based coconut dairy alternative with hints of cocoa. A plant based chilled coffee that makes no compromise on taste. A refreshing pick me up, easily accessible chilled coffee which can be consumed anywhere: at home or on the go.
  • To enjoy our tasty Starbucks® Coconut Based Cocoa Cappuccino at its best, serve it chilled or over the ice and gently shake to wake the flavours. Be sure to look out for our other plant based chilled coffees: Almond Based and Oat Based Vanilla Macchiato.
  • Starbucks is completely passionate about coffee, going to great lengths to get the best taste in every cup and achieve the best coffee flavour. Starbucks® coffees are made with 100% arabica coffee and our commitment to ethical coffee sourcing remains a priority through our Coffee and Farmer Equity (C.A.F.E) Practices program.
  • C.A.F.E Practices has been the cornerstone of our ethical sourcing approach to buying and selling coffee since 2004. Developed in collaboration with Conservation International, C.A.F.E Practices is a verification program that measures farms against economic, social and environmental criteria, all designed to promote transparent profitable and sustainable coffee growing practices while also protecting the well-being of coffee farmers and workers, their families and their communities. For more details please visit: https://stories.starbucks.com/press/2020/cafe-practices-starbucks-approach-to-ethically-sourcing-coffee/
  • V-Label.EU - European Vegetarian Union
  • Ⓒ2022 Starbucks Corporation.
  • Bold espresso
  • Creamy plant based coconut
  • Hints of cocoa
  • Made of Plastic
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Starbucks® Coconut Based Cocoa Cappuccino iced coffee is inspired by a true Starbucks coffeehouse original.
  • It's a chilled blend of bold espresso and creamy plant based coconut dairy alternative with hints of cocoa.
  • A plant based chilled coffee that makes no compromise on taste.
  • A refreshing pick me up, easily accessible chilled coffee which can be consumed anywhere: at home or on the go.
  • To enjoy our tasty Starbucks® Coconut Based Cocoa Cappuccino at its best, serve it chilled or over the ice and gently shake to wake the flavours.
  • Be sure to look out for our other plant based chilled coffees: Almond Based and Oat Based Vanilla Macchiato.
  • Starbucks® coffees are made with 100% arabica coffee and verified as responsibly sourced by Coffee and Farmer Equity (C.A.F.E.) Practices. Developed in collaboration with Conservation International, C.A.F.E Practices is a veri-fication program that measures farms against economic, social and environmental criteria. For more details please visit: https://stories.starbucks.com/press/2020/cafe-practices-starbucks-approach-to-ethically-sourcing-coffee/
  • Pack size: 220ML

Information

Ingredients

Coconut Base (Water, Coconut Milk (10%), Emulsifier: Citric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids) (75%), Starbucks® Arabica Coffee (Water, Coffee Extract) (19.7%), Sugar (3.4%), Chicory Inulin, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (0.2%), Acidity Regulators (Tricalcium Phosphate, Sodium Hydroxide), Stabilisers (Gellan Gum, Xanthan Gum), Salt, Natural Flavourings

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Best Before: See base.

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy cold
  • Shake well

Warnings

  • High caffeine content (34mg/100ml)

Recycling info

Cup. Recycle Foil. Recycle Lid. Recycle

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Arla Foods amba,
  • 8260 Viby,
  • Denmark.

Importer address

  • Arla Foods Limited,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • UK customer service contact:
  • 0113 382 7009
  • Arla Foods Limited,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB,
  • UK.
  • www.arlafoods.co.uk

Net Contents

220ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml:
Energy:198kJ/48kcal
Fat:2.9g
of which saturates:2.7g
Carbohydrate:4.0g
of which sugars:3.8g
Protein:<0.5g
Salt:0.12g

Safety information

High caffeine content (34mg/100ml)

View all Iced Coffee

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

23 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Yum

5 stars

Reslly nice drink, creamy and tasty, my husband loves it

Best cold coffee

5 stars

I love this cold coffee version. The coconut flavor rounds it up nicely. (Received product as part of promotion)

Delicious coffee

5 stars

A really nice twist to the coffee, even though I'm not dairy free I really enjoyed it.

Starbucks casp

5 stars

Very nice and tasty. Definitely will buy this again.

Great coffee

4 stars

I dont normally like coconut milk in coffee but this drink was really nice ! Lovely coffee flavour and subtle coconut taste i bought this on offer but i would consider swapping out my oat milk coffee for this one once in a while aswell !!

Tasty and healthy

5 stars

I bought this drink in an offer and was pleasantly surprised by how tasty and refreshing it was. It is a lovely treat snd i would definitely buy it again.

Soapy taste

3 stars

Not over impressed with this dairy alternative based drink,

great quality drink

5 stars

This drink is the great quality that you wpuld get if you visit Starbucks. Definitely recommend

Not for me

1 stars

I am not vegan, but I do like coconut milk - I have it on breakfast sometimes. However this was not good. The coffee tasted burnt and the coconut milk had an odd aftertaste. Overall, it was not good. Bought on offer

Good product

4 stars

No a big fan of cold coffee but this one is pretty decent. Would recommend

1-10 of 23 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here