Holy Moly Soured Creamy Chive Dip 155G

Holy Moly Soured Creamy Chive Dip 155G
£ 2.20
£1.42/100g
Product Description

  • Soured cream style chive dip made with plant-based mayonnaise and yoghurt, onion and lemon
  • Holy Moly, it's a plant-based miracle! This velvety creamy dip is a perfect harmony of chive and zingy lemon- delicious served with fresh crudités. But don't just take our word for it; tasting is believing
  • Holy Moly is a trademark of Holy Moly Ltd
  • Worship the Dip
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 155G

Information

Ingredients

Plant-based Mayonnaise (42%) [Rapeseed Oil Water, Cornflour, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Modified Starch, Dijon Mustard, Lemon Juice], Water, Roasted Onion Purée (6%), Rapeseed Oil, Chives (5%), Soya Protein, Lemon Juice (3%), Modified Starch, Sugar, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Salt, Xanthan Gum (Thickener), Plant-Based Cultures

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Use by: see back of packKeep Refrigerated Once open, consume within 48 hours and within the use by date.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recyclable Tub. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Holy Moly Ltd,
  • Carina East,
  • Sunrise Parkway,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK14 6LS.

Return to

  • holymolydips.com

Net Contents

155g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy937kJ/227kcal
Fat21g
of which saturates2.5g
Carbohydrate6g
of which sugars4.6g
Fibre1.2g
Protein2.1g
Salt0.66g
This was nice, it was runnier than I was expecting

5 stars

This was nice, it was runnier than I was expecting, not as good as some I have tried but definitely the best vegan one I’ve found! There was a good amount herbs adding extra herbs.

Super Duper Dip

5 stars

This plant based creamy chive dip is really tasty a nice taste balance. One to definitely buy again, great for dipping and great flavour and texture

Tasty and flavoursome, I could not tell there was

5 stars

Tasty and flavoursome, I could not tell there was no dairy cream in it.

Very nice light flavour and suitable for vegans. I

4 stars

Very nice light flavour and suitable for vegans. I enjoyed it and would buy again.

Bliss

5 stars

Not just another generic dip but with definite personality. Lots of flavour and an incredibly creamy texture. I could devour an entire tub by myself... without the need for chips!

Great with carrot sticks

5 stars

I served this with some carrot and celery sticks. I was impressed by how creamy it was despite being vegan. It has a really nice chive flavour.

Lovely side dish, adds lighteness to a meal and gr

4 stars

Lovely side dish, adds lighteness to a meal and great as a dip with crudités. Reminds me of my travels in eastern europe

Creamy

5 stars

Really tasty and great creamy consistency. You wouldn't know it's plant based. Lovely chive flavour.

Watery

3 stars

This was runny and watery, but it did have a nice chive taste. Not sure how this is made, but I think it needs some tweaking as better alternates available.

Fragrant, lovely in fajitas

5 stars

Really tasty and fragrant. Had with crisps as a dip and also in some fajitas which was delicious! Was surprised at how creamy it was.

