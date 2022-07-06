Holy Moly Soured Creamy Chive Dip 155G

This was nice, it was runnier than I was expecting
This was nice, it was runnier than I was expecting, not as good as some I have tried but definitely the best vegan one I’ve found! There was a good amount herbs adding extra herbs.
Super Duper Dip
This plant based creamy chive dip is really tasty a nice taste balance. One to definitely buy again, great for dipping and great flavour and texture
Tasty and flavoursome, I could not tell there was no dairy cream in it.
Very nice light flavour and suitable for vegans. I enjoyed it and would buy again.
Bliss
Not just another generic dip but with definite personality. Lots of flavour and an incredibly creamy texture. I could devour an entire tub by myself... without the need for chips!
Great with carrot sticks
I served this with some carrot and celery sticks. I was impressed by how creamy it was despite being vegan. It has a really nice chive flavour.
Lovely side dish, adds lighteness to a meal and great as a dip with crudités. Reminds me of my travels in eastern europe
Creamy
Really tasty and great creamy consistency. You wouldn't know it's plant based. Lovely chive flavour.
Watery
This was runny and watery, but it did have a nice chive taste. Not sure how this is made, but I think it needs some tweaking as better alternates available.
Fragrant, lovely in fajitas
Really tasty and fragrant. Had with crisps as a dip and also in some fajitas which was delicious! Was surprised at how creamy it was.