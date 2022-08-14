We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mezeast 8 Shawarma Wrap Kit 420G

4.8(37)Write a review
image 1 of Mezeast 8 Shawarma Wrap Kit 420G
£3.60
£0.86/100g

Each prepared wrap** contains:

Energy
1184kJ
282kcal
14%of the reference intake
Fat
10.2g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.6g

low

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
6g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
1.01g

medium

17%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 614kJ / 146kcal

Product Description

  • Kit for shawarma wraps with shawarma seasoning mix and tahini sauce in individual pouches.
  • Find out more on www.MEZEAST.com/uk
  • Yalla Wrap It!
  • Be transported to the souks of the Middle East with the authentic, mouthwatering tastes, textures and aromas of MEZEAST Wrap Kits. Full of deliciously savoury aromatic flavours including nutmeg, cardamom, smoky paprika, woody cinnamon, caraway, cloves and oregano.
  • Ready in only 15 minutes, these easy to make wrap kits contain everything you need to create a delicious Middle Eastern Sharing Feast - just add a few simple ingredients.
  • Each kit contains MEZEAST Seasoning Mix, our unique MEZEAST Sauce and wraps. Serve with a Middle Eastern inspired salad to complete your meal.
  • Customise your wrap, vegetarian or with meat, drizzle with our range of MEZEAST sauces and top with your favourite vegetables to create your own Middle Eastern inspired banquet.
  • Don’t forget to look inside the wrap kit for stories of where these dishes came from and find recipe twists and tips for making the best wrap ever!
  • Taste the Generosity
  • We are passionate about Middle-Eastern food and its richness. Sharing this passion with you is our mantra. Because when we share food, be it a feast, a wrap or just a mouthwatering picture online, new connections are made, greater bonding is served.
  • Yalla, life is better when shared!
  • Wraps: Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • Experience the taste of the Middle East
  • Serves 4
  • Cook in 15mins
  • Chilli rating - Mild - 1
  • Delicious with Chicken or Veggie alternatives
  • Pack size: 420G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour Wrap 74% (Wheat Flour, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Stabilisers (Glycerol, Cellulose Gum), Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates), Salt, Acid (Malic Acid), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Flour Treatment Agent (L-Cysteine)), Tahini Sauce 19% (Water, Sunflower Oil, Tahini Sesame Seed Paste 2.7%, Sugar, Vinegar, Sesame Seed Oil, Corn Starch, Salt, Modified Egg Yolk Powder, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Spices (Cumin, Cinnamon)), Shawarma Seasoning Mix 7% (Onion, Sugar, Garlic, Smoked Pepper Powder, Salt, Flavourings, Corn Starch, Oregano, Potato Starch, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Cardamom, Chilli Powder, Pimento, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Clove)

Allergy Information

  • Tahini sauce may contain Mustard and Nuts (Walnuts). Shawarma seasoning mix may contain Milk, Egg, Soya, Gluten and Celery.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, keep refrigerated in a sealed container and use within 3 days.

Preparation and Usage

  • Good to remember
  • Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages.
  • Step by step
  • Shopping List
  • 400g Chicken Breast
  • 3 Large Tomatoes
  • 1 Large Red Onion
  • 200g Lettuce
  • 1 Chicken Shawarma
  • Cut the chicken breast into thin strips.
  • Mix the chicken breast with the MEZEAST® shawarma seasoning mix and 2 tbsp oil and let it marinate for 5 min.
  • Heat a non stick frying pan and fry the chicken over a medium heat until the strips are brown and cooked through, stirring occasionally.
  • 2 Assembling the Wraps
  • Remove the wraps from the packaging and heat in a microwave or in a hot pan for a few seconds.
  • Spread 1 tbsp of MEZEAST® tahini sauce over each wrap.
  • 3 Serve Up
  • Close the wrap as shown inside the pack and enjoy! Serve with extra salad on the side.
  • Tip: Look out for our MEZEAST® sauces to serve with your wrap and salad.
  • Enjoy habibi!

Number of uses

Makes 8 wraps

Recycling info

Box. Recycle

Name and address

  • Nestlé UK,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,

Return to

  • Let's Talk
  • UK 0800 00 00 30
  • ROI 00800 6378 5385
  • www.nestlé.co.uk
  • Nestlé UK,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,

Net Contents

420g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as prepared**Per prepared wrap**% RI*
Energy614kJ / 146kcal1184kJ / 282kcal14%
Fat5.3g10.2g15%
of which: saturates0.8g1.6g8%
Carbohydrate14.5g27.9g11%
of which: sugars3.1g6.0g7%
Fibre1.7g3.3g-
Protein9.3g18.0g36%
Salt0.52g1.01g17%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
**Based on each wrap made according to preparation instructions---
Makes 8 wraps---
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

37 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great kits & sauces

5 stars

These are really lovely kits and a great range. Have also bought the pomegranate sauce, tahini and harissa. Homemade Kofkas made from minced lamb & kit on the BBQ have become our favourite

tasty and good value

5 stars

Super tasty seasoning... good to have the wraps in the box now, just same as ythe old el paso ones i get sometimes. Good price for the whole thing. Never had tahini sauce before - so good!

Great taste and easy to make

5 stars

Review from MEZEAST

Makes a great meal whatever the day of the week. Lovely taste, we all love it. I hope its regularly stocked

tasty

4 stars

Review from MEZEAST

this was a good kit, although i use the word kit loosely as you had to buy most of the elements separately! I'd consider this more of a seasoning blend, like a sauce packet. easy to understand the instructions, and i think the result was very tasty

tasty

4 stars

Review from MEZEAST

this was a good kit, although i use the word kit loosely as you had to buy most of the elements separately! I'd consider this more of a seasoning blend, like a sauce packet. easy to understand the instructions, and i think the result was very tasty

Tried the and tested 5*

5 stars

Review from MEZEAST

Tried and tested the shawarma kit was really good will be using often

Delicious and full flavoured

4 stars

Review from MEZEAST

This made such a wonderful meal it was something new for us to try. It was a whole family favourite full of flavour tasty and so easy to make. I will definitely purchase again as it made such a great tasty meal for us all to enjoy

Amazing flavours

5 stars

Review from MEZEAST

We love chicken Shawarma and this little kit is great. It add great flavours. It comes with 3 pouches one with the shawarma mixes. You add this to your chicken. The there is a pouch of tahini to add to your chicken in the wrap. And the gorgeous pomegranate Grenade to add to your salad. Overall this is a great little kit with amazing flavours. You just need to add the wraps, chicken and salad

So good!

5 stars

Review from MEZEAST

Oh my god I was so surprised how simple and great it is!

Great kit

5 stars

Review from MEZEAST

I am always looking for different ideas for tea and this is kits is super easy and tasty. You need to add bits like veg , meat and wraps and kit provides the rest. I did a mixture of chicken and lamb and created some amazing wraps. The flavours was so authentic and delicious. It was quick to make in less than 30 minutes. It made 6 wraps which was enough with a side salad My younger son helped make it because it was so easy Delicious and easy meal so super quick to make.

1-10 of 37 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

