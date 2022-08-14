Mezeast 8 Shawarma Wrap Kit 420G

Great kits & sauces
These are really lovely kits and a great range. Have also bought the pomegranate sauce, tahini and harissa. Homemade Kofkas made from minced lamb & kit on the BBQ have become our favourite
tasty and good value
Super tasty seasoning... good to have the wraps in the box now, just same as ythe old el paso ones i get sometimes. Good price for the whole thing. Never had tahini sauce before - so good!
Great taste and easy to make
Makes a great meal whatever the day of the week. Lovely taste, we all love it. I hope its regularly stocked
tasty
this was a good kit, although i use the word kit loosely as you had to buy most of the elements separately! I'd consider this more of a seasoning blend, like a sauce packet. easy to understand the instructions, and i think the result was very tasty
Tried the and tested 5*
Tried and tested the shawarma kit was really good will be using often
Delicious and full flavoured
This made such a wonderful meal it was something new for us to try. It was a whole family favourite full of flavour tasty and so easy to make. I will definitely purchase again as it made such a great tasty meal for us all to enjoy
Amazing flavours
We love chicken Shawarma and this little kit is great. It add great flavours. It comes with 3 pouches one with the shawarma mixes. You add this to your chicken. The there is a pouch of tahini to add to your chicken in the wrap. And the gorgeous pomegranate Grenade to add to your salad. Overall this is a great little kit with amazing flavours. You just need to add the wraps, chicken and salad
So good!
Oh my god I was so surprised how simple and great it is!
Great kit
I am always looking for different ideas for tea and this is kits is super easy and tasty. You need to add bits like veg , meat and wraps and kit provides the rest. I did a mixture of chicken and lamb and created some amazing wraps. The flavours was so authentic and delicious. It was quick to make in less than 30 minutes. It made 6 wraps which was enough with a side salad My younger son helped make it because it was so easy Delicious and easy meal so super quick to make.