Happi Free From Plain Oat Milk Chocolate 80g

Very Happi to see these in store finally!
I’m so happy these are finally available at Tesco! Don’t be put off by the price and thinking it will taste like just another dairy free vegan bar (believe me I’ve tried them all)! When I first tried this brand, I was amazed at how much it smelt and tasted to me like Cadburys. The Cadburys official vegan bar is awful but this is delicious! The only thing id say is for some people, they say it tastes a little dark? But honestly I don’t think it does and I love dark chocolate too! The only other downside obviously is the price and size (it’s a big bar, but thin like most vegan bars)! But honestly worth it. If you love it it is available via a certain website where you can order three bars of different flavours at once for around the same price.