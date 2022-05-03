We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Happi Free From Plain Oat Milk Chocolate 80G

5(1)Write a review
£ 2.50
£3.13/100g

New

Product Description

  • Happi Free From Plain Oat Milk Chocolate 80g
  • Find out more about how Happi is helping improve biodiversity in Colombia.
  • Chocolate, made with oat m!lk and no compromise to taste because...
  • We've got... All the "ooooo" without the 'moo'
  • Happi®
  • The Chocolate Dream
  • Dairy, Gluten, Soya and Palm Oil Free
  • Great taste 2021
  • Rich & Creamy
  • With Freedom Comes Happiness
  • Vegan Friendly
  • Pack size: 80G

Information

Ingredients

Chocolate (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Dried Gluten-Free Oat Powder, Cocoa Butter, Dried Rice Syrup, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin; Flavouring: Natural Vanilla), Cocoa Solids 46.5% minimum

Allergy Information

  • Allergens: See ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store: In cool dry conditions, out of sunlight.

Produce of

Handcrafted in the UK

Name and address

  • Handcrafted for:
  • Happi Chocolate,
  • Montrose House,
  • Montrose St,
  • Stoke on Trent,
  • ST4 3PB.

Return to

Net Contents

80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g20g Portion
Energy548 kcal110kcal
-2292 kJ459 kJ
Fat34.7g6.9g
Of which Saturates20.2g4.0g
Carbohydrate55g11g
Of which Sugars36.4g*7.3g
Protein4.7g0.9g
Salt0.04g<0.01g
*35% less sugar than the leading Milk Chocolate brand--
1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Very Happi to see these in store finally!

5 stars

I’m so happy these are finally available at Tesco! Don’t be put off by the price and thinking it will taste like just another dairy free vegan bar (believe me I’ve tried them all)! When I first tried this brand, I was amazed at how much it smelt and tasted to me like Cadburys. The Cadburys official vegan bar is awful but this is delicious! The only thing id say is for some people, they say it tastes a little dark? But honestly I don’t think it does and I love dark chocolate too! The only other downside obviously is the price and size (it’s a big bar, but thin like most vegan bars)! But honestly worth it. If you love it it is available via a certain website where you can order three bars of different flavours at once for around the same price.

