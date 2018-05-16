We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Fru Crew Bouncy Berry Oat Bars 5X20g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Fru Crew Bouncy Berry Oat Bars 5X20g
£2.00
£2.00/100g

Per serving (20g)

Energy
325kJ
77kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
2.8g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.4g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0g

low

0%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1,623kJ/ 387kcal

Product Description

  • Bouncing Berry Bites Bars in Cheerful Chomps
  • Planting trees to catch carbon
  • The Mind-Splosh
  • How to Play:
  • 1. Cut out the playing card on the pack with the number 3 - this will be the answer to your trick! Make sure you keep it hidden from the person you're performing the trick on, you'll need it at the end.
  • 2. Ask your friend to pick a number between 1 - 10 without telling you.
  • 3. Ask them to add 1, then times by 2
  • 4. Ask them to add 4, then divide by 2
  • 5. Finally get your friend to subtract the first number they chose from this
  • 6. Show them your game card you've guessed their number!
  • The answer will always be 3!
  • Use this trick to read your friends' minds!
  • Fact: Blackcurrants contain 4 x the amount of vitamin C than oranges.
  • Get fruity bar
  • Fru Crew bars are made by the Get Fruity team. They are dedicated to making fruit fun for kids and supporting healthy snack choices through natural, clean ingredients.
  • We've taken juicy blackcurrant pieces and mixed them with fruit juice concentrate and wholegrain oats to create juicy fruit & oat bars.
  • A super juicy berry bar packed full of tasty fruit and oats to make your snack time happy and bouncy
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C004309, www.fsc.org
  • Crossed Grain Symbol - Oats CUK-M-250, CUK-G-155
  • Wholegrain oats
  • Free from top 14 allergens
  • No refined sugars added
  • Full of fruit & fibre
  • High fibre
  • No palm oil
  • Real fruit
  • Perfect for lunchboxes
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial colours
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 100G
  • No refined sugars added
  • High fibre

Information

Ingredients

Gluten Free Oats (49%), Raisins (20%), Chicory Fibre Liquid, Rice Bran Oil, Beetroot Juice Concentrate, Red Grape Juice Concentrate, Blackcurrants, Blackberry Juice Concentrate, Apple Juice Concentrate, Blackberry Natural Flavouring, Vegetable Oil

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Oats

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Produce of

Made in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Get Fruity Foods Ltd,
  • 5 Victoria Business Park,
  • Roche,
  • Cornwall,
  • UK,
  • PL26 8LX.

Return to

  • Get Fruity Foods Ltd,
  • 5 Victoria Business Park,
  • Roche,
  • Cornwall,
  • UK,
  • PL26 8LX.
  • Send us an email at hello@getfruitybar.co.uk
  • www.getfruitybar.co.uk

Net Contents

5 x 20g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy1,623kJ/ 387kcal
Fat14.0g
of which saturates2.8g
Carbohydrate52.0g
of which sugars22.0g
Fibre12.4g
Protein7.0g
Salt0.05g
View all Cereal Bars & On the Go Snack Bars

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here