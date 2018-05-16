Product Description
- PLAYSTATION PLAYING CARDS
- "Each of these officially licensed PlayStation Playing Cards features the PlayStation logo plus the iconic action button symbols - triangle, circle, cross, and square - in blue against a cool white background. The same shade of blue is also used for the suit and number value. This quality collectible playing card set is the perfect gift for a PlayStation devotee, and also makes a great, unique addition to any collection of playing cards or PlayStation memorabilia.
- Small and lightweight this standard deck of playing cards is perfect for taking with you on a long journey or gather friends and family around the table for a game of cards and spend some quality time together. Supplied as a standard deck of playing cards with a printed storage tin in a box with euro hook slot."
- Small and lightweight deck of playing cards
- In storage tin
- Playstation logo
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled Tin. Metal - Check Local Recycling
Return to
- Paladone Products Ltd Apex House, Dolphin Way, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 6NZ
