Warburtons Wholegrain & Oats Thick Bread 400G

image 1 of Warburtons Wholegrain & Oats Thick Bread 400G
£1.75
£0.44/100g

Each slice contains

Energy
412kJ
98kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
1.4g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.5g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.38g

medium

6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1030kJ

Product Description

  • Thick Sliced Wholemeal Bread with Oat Flakes
  • Time for a Time Oat with this delicious loaf.
  • Low Sugars
  • No Artificial Preservatives
  • Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
  • Halal - HFA Approved
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 400G
  • Low Sugars

Information

Ingredients

Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Water, Oat Flakes (3.5%), Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Muscovado Sugar, Fermented Wheat Starch and Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed, Sustainable Palm), Salt, Soya Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Caramelised Sugar, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)

Allergy Information

  • This product is produced in a bakery which uses Milk and Sesame Seeds. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

To enjoy our baking at its best, store in a cool dry place - ideally not refrigerated. Warmer conditions will reduce the storage life. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible after purchase. For 'Best Before' date see bag closure or label.

Number of uses

Contains 10 slices

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.

Return to

  • Customer Care
  • We put a lot of love into our baking, so if we haven't hit the mark please let us know.
  • 0800 243684 (freephone)
  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.
  • www.warburtons.co.uk
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g of productPer average slice (40g)Reference Intake (Adult)
Energy 1030kJ412kJ8400kJ
-245kcal98kcal2000kcal
Fat 3.5g1.4g70g
of which saturates 0.7g0.3g20g
Carbohydrate 38.8g15.5g260g
of which sugars 3.8g1.5g90g
Fibre 5.9g2.4g
Protein 11.7g4.7g50g
Salt 0.95g0.38g6g
Contains 10 slices---
