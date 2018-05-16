New
Warburtons Wholegrain & Oats Thick Bread 400G
Each slice contains
- Energy
- 412kJ
-
- 98kcal
- 5%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 1.4g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.3g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.5g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.38g
- 6%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1030kJ
Product Description
- Thick Sliced Wholemeal Bread with Oat Flakes
- Time for a Time Oat with this delicious loaf.
- Low Sugars
- No Artificial Preservatives
- Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
- Halal - HFA Approved
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Water, Oat Flakes (3.5%), Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Muscovado Sugar, Fermented Wheat Starch and Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed, Sustainable Palm), Salt, Soya Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Caramelised Sugar, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)
Allergy Information
- This product is produced in a bakery which uses Milk and Sesame Seeds. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
To enjoy our baking at its best, store in a cool dry place - ideally not refrigerated. Warmer conditions will reduce the storage life. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible after purchase. For 'Best Before' date see bag closure or label.
Number of uses
Additives
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Warburtons Limited,
- Hereford Street,
- Bolton,
- BL1 8JB.
Return to
- Customer Care
- We put a lot of love into our baking, so if we haven't hit the mark please let us know.
- 0800 243684 (freephone)
- www.warburtons.co.uk
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
400g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g of product
|Per average slice (40g)
|Reference Intake (Adult)
|Energy
|1030kJ
|412kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|245kcal
|98kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|3.5g
|1.4g
|70g
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|0.3g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|38.8g
|15.5g
|260g
|of which sugars
|3.8g
|1.5g
|90g
|Fibre
|5.9g
|2.4g
|Protein
|11.7g
|4.7g
|50g
|Salt
|0.95g
|0.38g
|6g
|Contains 10 slices
|-
|-
|-
