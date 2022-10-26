Mallow & Marsh Salted Caramel Marshmallows 100G
Product Description
- Salted Caramel Flavoured Marshmallows Coated in Milk Chocolate
- Marshmallow, but Not as You Know it
- 145 calories per serving
- 1738kJ / 413kcal per 100g
- These are tear-ibly delicious
- Watch out, we're squish-able
- Absolutely no palm oil
- No artificial colours or flavourings
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate (35%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier Soya Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring], Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Water, Beef Gelatine, Humectant Glycerol, Salt, Natural Caramel Colour (0.3%) [Caramelised Sugar, Maltodextrin], Natural Caramel Flavouring (0.3%), Cornflour, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 33.5% minimum, Milk Solids 20.5% minimum
Allergy Information
- Not suitable for customers with an allergy to Peanuts, Tree Nuts or Egg due to manufacturing processes. For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store your marshmallows in cool, dry conditions. Eat within 3 days of opening.For best before see bottom right of pack.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- Mallow & Marsh Ltd,
- London,
- WC2A 2JR.
- EU:
- Carrigbyrne House,
Return to
- Do you love how we whisk our marshmallow? Tell us all about it at info@mallowandmarsh.com or visit us at www.mallowandmarsh.com
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 35g serving
|Energy
|1738kJ/413kcal
|608kJ/145kcal
|Fat
|13.2g
|4.6g
|of which saturates
|8.5g
|3.0g
|Carbohydrate
|69.5g
|24.3g
|of which sugars
|62.0g
|21.7g
|Protein
|4.0g
|1.4g
|Salt
|0.09g
|0.03g
|Approximately 3 servings per pack
|-
|-
