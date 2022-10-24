We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tilda Masala Rice 250G

image 1 of Tilda Masala Rice 250G
Per 125g serving

Energy
682kJ
146kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
3.4g

low

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.1g

low

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.73g

medium

12%of the reference intake

Typical values per 100g: Energy 544kJ/129kcal

Product Description

  • Rich aromatic masala spices combine with onion, garlic and tomato to give an Indian inspired flavour kick to our signature Pure Basmati Rice.
  • Visit tilda.com for more delicious recipe inspiration.
  • Tilda® is a multicultural British brand that has been the go-to choice for rice aficionados for 50 years. Founded back in London in 1970, we introduced Pure Basmati to rice-loving communities from around the world, who were looking for aromatic Basmati that they couldn't find in the UK at the time.
  • Today we are proud to sit at the heart of many dinner tables with our wide, delicious range including many Tilda® dry rice varieties as well as Tilda® Microwave Rice, Tilda® Super Grains and Tilda® Kids. All Tilda products are made with carefully sourced, natural ingredients so they're all nutritionally balanced and packed with natural goodness. By removing broken and inferior grains we make sure that our rice cooks up perfectly. Tilda® makes choosing the right rice for the right dish easy, allowing you to select the best grains so that you enjoy the most delicious flavour combinations as well as all of the authenticity of the original dish. So whether it's a zingy Thai curry with a sticky fragrant Jasmine rice, a vibrant jambalaya with textured Long Grain adding bite or a delicious biriyani with slender, delicate Basmati - the rice you choose can really elevate your favourite dish.
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere for extra freshness.
  • Chili rating - Medium - 2
  • Perfect with chicken
  • Gluten Free
  • Ready in 2 Mins
  • Free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

Natural Basmati Rice - Steamed (79%), Onions (5%), Carrots (4%), Tomato Paste (3%), Coconut Cream, Sunflower Oil, Masala Spice Mix (1%), Coriander (0.7%), Ginger, Garlic, Salt, Cayenne Pepper (<0.1%), Turmeric

Storage

Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Take care when handling the heated pouch.
Microwave ovens may vary. Adjust cooking time accordingly.

Stir Fry
Instructions: 3 Mins
Serve & Enjoy

Produce of

Made in the UK from imported and local ingredients

Preparation and Usage

  • Delicious and wholesome, Tilda® Microwave rice is the perfect meal or accompaniment that can be heated in a microwave for 2 minutes or for just 3 minutes in a pan. The wide range includes over 20 different, tasty variants ranging from classic grains such as Pure Basmati, Jasmine and Long Grain to inspiring flavours from around the world such as Caribbean Rice & Peas, Coconut and Peri Peri. Whether you're cooking up a curry, building a burrito, or finding the perfect rice to go with your favourite seasoned chicken, Tilda has you covered. The whole range is gluten free and vegetarian, and contains no artificial flavourings, colours or preservatives. Nearly the whole range is also suitable for vegans (please check individual product details). Visit www.tilda.com for more information on our range and for tasty recipe inspiration!
  • Perfect in a pilaf with chicken skewers. Marinate chicken in tandoori paste and yoghurt, place onto skewers and cook in the oven. For the pilaf: Add oil to the pan and fry onion, garlic and red pepper until softened. Then add okra and green beans and continue to fry. Squeeze the rice to separate then add to the pan to heat through for three minutes. Or, for a tasty vegetarian alternative, sprinkle the vegetable pilaf with cashew nuts and serve with yoghurt and a side salad.

Number of uses

2 servings per pack: Serving size 125g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Do not consume if pack is damaged or pierced.

Name and address

  • UK: Tilda,
  • PO Box 550,
  • Rainham,
  • RM13 9AE,
  • UK.
  • EU: Ebro Foods, S.A.,

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g Serving
Energy544kJ/129kcal682kJ/146kcal
Fat2.7g3.4g
of which saturates0.9g1.1g
Carbohydrate22.3g27.9g
of which sugars0.9g1.1g
Fibre1.5g1.9g
Protein3.1g3.9g
Salt0.58g0.73g
2 servings per pack: Serving size 125g--

Safety information

Do not consume if pack is damaged or pierced.

I tried the Tilda masala basmati microwavable rice

5 stars

I tried the Tilda masala basmati microwavable rice pouch and liked that straight away. it is very tasty, authentic, fresh and value for money.i will recommend that

I found this Tilda Masala rice very easy to prepar

5 stars

I found this Tilda Masala rice very easy to prepare, tasty & good quality. The grains cook quite fast (literally 2 mins), are quite versatile and complement any meal. I will try this flavour again for sure.

Love these Tilda rices. They are such high qualit

5 stars

Love these Tilda rices. They are such high quality and always really tasty. This flavour is really unique and tasted great just eaten on its own. I like the fact you can hear them up in the microwave super quick or you can stir them right into a meal. Would highly recommend.

Really surprised how tasty yet quite light not hea

5 stars

Really surprised how tasty yet quite light not heavy Would recommend for sure Great as a side with salad and sweet potato

Very convenient product. The rice is flavourful a

4 stars

Very convenient product. The rice is flavourful and very easy to prepare. Nice light spice to match the rice. Would have again.

This rice is really tasty that can be eaten on it

5 stars

This rice is really tasty that can be eaten on it own with some yogurt or as a side to a curry. It has the right level of spice, it's hot but not too overbearing. My kids enjoy eating this too

Really nice, excellent with a bit curry. Better th

4 stars

Really nice, excellent with a bit curry. Better than the local takeaway

Tasty Rice

5 stars

Perfect Rice with nice blend of spices, very quick and easy to cook and ready in few minutes without any hassle. It goes well with many curries or side dish or with yogurt, Will definitely buy it again.

Delicious Rice

5 stars

Ready in just 2 minutes, nice flavour of spices, can have it with any curry, spicy rice but not overpowering. suitable for vegetarians and vegans, delicious taste and good portions, definitely recommend it.

Tasty Rice

5 stars

Very quick and easy to make, perfect Basmati rice with nice kick of spices, not too spicy, perfect with any curry or with yogurt, nice authentic taste and ready in 2 minutes

