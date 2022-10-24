Tilda Masala Rice 250G

I tried the Tilda masala basmati microwavable rice
I tried the Tilda masala basmati microwavable rice pouch and liked that straight away. it is very tasty, authentic, fresh and value for money.i will recommend that
I found this Tilda Masala rice very easy to prepar
I found this Tilda Masala rice very easy to prepare, tasty & good quality. The grains cook quite fast (literally 2 mins), are quite versatile and complement any meal. I will try this flavour again for sure.
Love these Tilda rices. They are such high qualit
Love these Tilda rices. They are such high quality and always really tasty. This flavour is really unique and tasted great just eaten on its own. I like the fact you can hear them up in the microwave super quick or you can stir them right into a meal. Would highly recommend.
Really surprised how tasty yet quite light not hea
Really surprised how tasty yet quite light not heavy Would recommend for sure Great as a side with salad and sweet potato
Very convenient product. The rice is flavourful a
Very convenient product. The rice is flavourful and very easy to prepare. Nice light spice to match the rice. Would have again.
This rice is really tasty that can be eaten on it
This rice is really tasty that can be eaten on it own with some yogurt or as a side to a curry. It has the right level of spice, it's hot but not too overbearing. My kids enjoy eating this too
Really nice, excellent with a bit curry. Better th
Really nice, excellent with a bit curry. Better than the local takeaway
Tasty Rice
Perfect Rice with nice blend of spices, very quick and easy to cook and ready in few minutes without any hassle. It goes well with many curries or side dish or with yogurt, Will definitely buy it again.
Delicious Rice
Ready in just 2 minutes, nice flavour of spices, can have it with any curry, spicy rice but not overpowering. suitable for vegetarians and vegans, delicious taste and good portions, definitely recommend it.
Tasty Rice
Very quick and easy to make, perfect Basmati rice with nice kick of spices, not too spicy, perfect with any curry or with yogurt, nice authentic taste and ready in 2 minutes