LEGO 007 Aston Martin DB5 76911

Features a replica car model of James Bonds' iconic gray Aston Martin with molded silver-spoke alloy wheel inserts and 4 license plates

Includes a James Bond LEGO minifigure in a cool black suit inspired by the 'No Time To Die' movie, plus a fun toy wrench accessory

Kids, car enthuasts and fans can relive epic races; the car model also makes an iconic display piece as part of a LEGO speed champions collection

Comes with interactive LEGO building instructions app for smartphones and tablets, so kids can view the model from all angles as they build

This iconic car model kit makes a great birthday, Christmas or any occasion gift for kids aged 8+, car enthusiasts and fans of James Bond moviesThe LEGO Speed Champions 007 Aston Martin DB5 (76911) No Time To Die construction set gives kids aged 8+, car enthusiasts and James Bond fans of all ages the chance to collect, build and explore one of the world’s best-known sports cars. Perfect for high-speed play and display, this faithful LEGO recreation captures the elegance and timeless sophistication of the iconic 1964 British sports car.

This collectible Aston Martin DB5 sports car model kit comes with moulded silver-coloured wire alloy wheel inserts and 4 extra sets of number plates representing different James Bond films. To top of the set, there is also a No Time To Die-James Bond minifigure. Kids and James Bond fans can explore the timeless design of the famous British sports car as they recreate it piece by piece. And when they've finished building, put it on display or pop the No Time To Die-James Bond minifigure behind the wheel and head out on a high-speed mission!

LEGO Speed Champions building sets deliver mini versions of the world’s leading and most iconic vehicles. Popular with kids and adults, the high-quality models are great for display or for thrilling race action against other vehicles from the Speed Champions range.

The 007 Aston Martin DB5 model measures over 2 in. (5 cm) high, 6.5 in. (17 cm) long and 2.5 in. (7 cm) wide.

Contains 298 Pieces.