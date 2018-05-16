Product Description
- MAKE YOUR OWN COOKIE CUPS BAKING SET
- Sugar Cookie Mix: Made in China.
- Milk Chocolate Flavour Candy: Made in Singapore.
- Silicone Mould: Made in China.
- Assembled in China.
- FSC - FSC®, FSC® A000510, www.fsc.org
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Nuts
- Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight.
Preparation and Usage
- Care instructions
- For silicone mould: Wash and dry before first use. Dishwasher safe. Please retain this information for future reference.
- Shake up your next Christmas party with perfectly palm-sized cookie cups!
- This diy set featuring a silicone mould. sugar cookie mix and milk choccolate flavour candy is fun for everyone get ready to share the sweetness this festive season
- cheers!
- You will need
- 40ml beaten egg
- 40g butter
- 10ml water
- Directions
- 1. Preheat oven to 180°C.
- 2. Combine cookie mix with the egg, butter and water in a mixing bowl.
- 3. Mix until smooth and knead if necessary.
- 4. Press the cookie dough around the mould to create a cup. Fill the base and sides of the cups in the mould. Press firmly with a spoon to make each cup and make sure there are no holes the top of the mould will be the base of the cookie cup once baked.
- 5. Place the mould on a baking sheet and bake for 20-25 minutes or until the top turn golden brown.
- 6. Remove from thie oven and leave to cool to room temperature.
- 7. Once fully cooled, place the mould in the freezer for a few hours to harden.
- 8. nce the cookie cups are frozen, gently remove them from the mould.
- 9. In a microwave-safe bowl add the milk chocolate flavour candy and microwave in 30 second increments. Stir after each increment until fully melted and smooth.
- 10. Use a small brush or the back of a spoon to coat the insides of the cookie cups.
- 11. Once the insides are all fully coated, place in the freezer for 1 hour to set.
- 12. Remove from freezer and let them come to room temperature. Serve filled with cold milk and enjoy!
- Caution: Consume within 30 minutes. Do not fill with liquid (hot/cold) if the cup is damaged.
Recycling info
Carton. Recyclable
Importer address
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Beech House,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB,
- UK.
- Sugar Cookie Mix 238g e
- Milk Chocolate Flavour Candy 79g e
- Silicone Cookie Cup Mould
Ingredients
Sugar, Palm Kernel Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Sold per 100g
|Energy kJ
|2346
|kcal
|562
|Fat (g)
|34.0
|- of which Saturates (g)
|33.2
|Carbohydrate (g)
|58
|- of which Sugars (g)
|57
|Fibre (g)
|0
|Protein (g)
|6
|Salt (g)
|0.25
