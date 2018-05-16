New
Wicked Kitchen Chocolate Shake 250Ml
Each bottle
- Energy
- 488kJ
-
- 117kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 6.0g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 4.6g
- 23%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 10.8g
- 12%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.28g
- 5%of the reference intake
medium
high
medium
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 195kJ / 47kcal
Product Description
- High temperature pasteurised chocolate flavoured drink made with oat base and coconut milk with added vitamins and calcium, with sweetener.
- Oat and coconut drink blended with chocolatey cocoa for an indulgent shake
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Oat Base (16%) [Water, Oats], Coconut Milk (10%) [Coconut, Water], Cocoa Powder, Chicory Fibre, Calcium Lactate, Stabilisers (Gellan Gum, Xanthan Gum), Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Phosphate), Algae Extract, Vitamin B2, Sweetener (Sucralose), Vitamin B12, Vitamin D3.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once opened, consume within 3 days. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Bottle. Recycle- Rinse/Cap on
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
250ml e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Each bottle (250ml)
|Energy
|195kJ / 47kcal
|488kJ / 117kcal
|Fat
|2.4g
|6.0g
|Saturates
|1.8g
|4.6g
|Carbohydrate
|4.3g
|10.8g
|Sugars
|4.3g
|10.8g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|2.3g
|Protein
|1.5g
|3.8g
|Salt
|0.11g
|0.28g
|Vitamin D
|0.38µg
|0.95µg
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|0.12mg
|0.30mg
|Vitamin B12
|0.19µg
|0.48µg
|Calcium
|60mg
|150mg
|Iodine
|11.3µg
|28.3µg
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
