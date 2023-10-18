We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

My Fairy Garden Plantimal Cottage Assortment

£10.00

£10.00/each

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown.

MY FAIRY GARDEN Plantimal Cottage A/ment
Join the My Fairy Garden Fairies and their Plantimal friends to create your own edible Fairy Garden!Collect each pack:Luna the Shadow Fairy and her Plantimal friend Nettles the Catcus (Nettles' Nook), Rae the Light Fairy and her Plantimal friend, Hop the Tree Frog (Hop's Hideaway)Tara the Earth Fairy and her Plantimal Hedgehoglet friend, Twigs (Hoglet’s House)Kai the Water Fairy and her Plantimal Marigoldfish friend, Kibo (Kibo’s Corner)Sow the seeds provided to create a magical garden. The Plantimals all have their own houses in which to watch the fairy gardens grow. Also in each pack is a special Fairy Field Guide which tells you all about each Fairy and includes other nature activities and projects.
Each pack purchased contributes to My Fairy Garden’s partnership with ‘One Tree Planted’, which aims to help reforest the world by planting one tree for every five My Fairy Garden packs purchased!
Includes 11 play piecesRemovable planting area to take care of your garden and keep playingSeeds included

Lower age limit

4 Years

