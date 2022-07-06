Holy Moly Tzatziki 155G

I have tried a couple of the other dips in the Hol
I have tried a couple of the other dips in the Holy Moly range, and was very happy with them and I have to say the Tzatziki did not disappoint either. Super fresh! I had it with some pita bread and it was a hit with the whole family. Will definitely buy this again as it was really nice.
Perfect in a pitta
Lovely, cool and creamy. Perfect for a summer time dip or in a pitta with some smoky flavoured beans. I I have had this a couple of times now and it is delicious! This will be a firm summer favourite.
I wish I could give this zero stars
What is not clearly stated on the packaging is that this is vegan, so that instead of being yogurt-based it uses plant-based ‘mayonnaise’. It also uses very nasty dried herbs instead of fresh. This means it is not tzatziki, nor does it closely resemble tzatziki. It is also absolutely vile.
this was really good . great texture and tastes .
this was really good . great texture and tastes . will definetely order again
Delicious
Wow! This is good. Smooth, tasty with lovely flavours. Probably the best Tzatziki I have had outside of Greece. Great with Pitta, Pork and salad or as a simple dip. I would recommend this product and will buy again.
I enjoyed how the mint taste came across and the texture wasn't too runny, with solid small cubes of cucumber.
Absolutely revolting
Tzatziki should be so simple - yoghurt, garlic, mint, cucumber, citrus, olive oil. But this product is full of mayo. And the cucumber chunks are weirdly chewy. I appreciate that this product is trying to be vegan as well but it could not be further from the authentic tzatziki experience.
This taztziki has a nice minty flavour and fresh cucumber taste. Great for dipping tortilla chips or crudités. Recommended
Thoroughly enjoyable
Yet another great product from Holy Moly! Incredibly refreshing and flavourful. Discovered that it pairs well with pretty much anything but a great addition to a sandwich or as an accompaniment to BBQ'd meat or simply served as is with pitta for dipping.
Great product
Very impressed with this version as my friend thought I had made it myself. Silky and Moorish