Holy Moly Tzatziki 155G

Product Description

  • Tzatziki style dip made with plant-based mayonnaise and yogurt, cucumber, lemon and mint
  • Holy Moly, it's a plant-based miracle! This deliciously creamy dip is lovingly made with cooling cucumber and mint - heavenly served with toasted pitta bread or as part of a mezze platter. But don't just take our word for it; tasting is believing.
  Suitable for vegans.Holy Moly, it's a plant-based miracle! This deliciously creamy dip is lovingly made with cooling cucumber and mint - heavenly served with toasted pitta bread or as part of a mezze platter. But don't just take our word for it; tasting is believing.
  • Holy Moly is a trademark of Holy Moly Ltd
  • Worship the Dip
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 155G

Information

Ingredients

Plant-Based Mayonnaise (36%) [Rapeseed Oil, Water, Cornflour, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Modified Starch, Dijon Mustard, Lemon Juice], Water, Cucumber (22%), Lemon Juice (2%), Lemon Zest (2%), Soya Protein, Modified Starch, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Dried Mint, Rapeseed Oil, Xanthan Gum (Thickener), Salt, Black Pepper, Dried Dill, Plant-Based Cultures

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep RefrigeratedOnce open, consume within 48 hours and within the use by date. Use by: see back of pack

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recyclable Tub. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Holy Moly Ltd,
  • Carina East,
  • Sunrise Parkway,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK14 6LS.

Return to

  • holymolydips.com

Net Contents

155g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy984kJ/239kcal
Fat24g
of which saturates2.1g
Carbohydrate4.3g
of which sugars2.6g
Fibre1.1g
Protein1.5g
Salt0.59g
View all Houmous & Dips

I have tried a couple of the other dips in the Hol

5 stars

I have tried a couple of the other dips in the Holy Moly range, and was very happy with them and I have to say the Tzatziki did not disappoint either. Super fresh! I had it with some pita bread and it was a hit with the whole family. Will definitely buy this again as it was really nice.

Perfect in a pitta

5 stars

Lovely, cool and creamy. Perfect for a summer time dip or in a pitta with some smoky flavoured beans. I I have had this a couple of times now and it is delicious! This will be a firm summer favourite.

I wish I could give this zero stars

1 stars

What is not clearly stated on the packaging is that this is vegan, so that instead of being yogurt-based it uses plant-based ‘mayonnaise’. It also uses very nasty dried herbs instead of fresh. This means it is not tzatziki, nor does it closely resemble tzatziki. It is also absolutely vile.

this was really good . great texture and tastes .

5 stars

this was really good . great texture and tastes . will definetely order again

Delicious

5 stars

Wow! This is good. Smooth, tasty with lovely flavours. Probably the best Tzatziki I have had outside of Greece. Great with Pitta, Pork and salad or as a simple dip. I would recommend this product and will buy again.

I enjoyed how the mint taste came across and the t

5 stars

I enjoyed how the mint taste came across and the texture wasn't too runny, with solid small cubes of cucumber.

Absolutely revolting

1 stars

Tzatziki should be so simple - yoghurt, garlic, mint, cucumber, citrus, olive oil. But this product is full of mayo. And the cucumber chunks are weirdly chewy. I appreciate that this product is trying to be vegan as well but it could not be further from the authentic tzatziki experience.

This taztziki has a nice minty flavour and fresh c

5 stars

This taztziki has a nice minty flavour and fresh cucumber taste. Great for dipping tortilla chips or crudités. Recommended

Thoroughly enjoyable

5 stars

Yet another great product from Holy Moly! Incredibly refreshing and flavourful. Discovered that it pairs well with pretty much anything but a great addition to a sandwich or as an accompaniment to BBQ'd meat or simply served as is with pitta for dipping.

Great product

5 stars

Very impressed with this version as my friend thought I had made it myself. Silky and Moorish

