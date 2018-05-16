Fru Crew Bonkers Banana Oat Bars 5 X 20G

Per serving (20g)
- Energy
- 324kJ
-
- 77kcal
- 4%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 2.8g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.6g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 4.4g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1,621kJ/387kcal
Product Description
- 5 Juicy, Fruity Oat Bars
- How to Play
- Who will master the Windy jungle maze? Pick your Fru Crew member and race to Bonkers Banana to become the king of the jungle. Watch out for those tricky corners and dead ends along the way!
- Great on your own or with two friends.
- Did you know?
- A single banana is called a finger and a bunch of bananas is called a hand.
- Planting trees to catch carbon
- We've brought the best bits of a Banana and Mashed them up with Wholegrain Oats to create our Bonkers Banana fruit and oat bar.
- A big bananary bar packed full of tasty fruit and oats to give your snack time a bonkers banana boost
- Get Fruity Bar
- Fru Crew bars are made by the Get Fruity team. They are dedicated to making fruit fun for kids and supporting healthy snack choices through natural, clean ingredients.
- Crossed Grain Symbol - Oats CUK-M-250, CUK-G-155
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C004309, www.fsc.org
- Free from top 14 allergens
- No refined sugars added
- Gluten free
- Wholegrain oats
- Perfect for lunchboxes
- Bonkers banana gobbles bars in big bites
- Full of fruits & fibre
- High fibre
- No palm oil
- Real fruit
- No artificial colours
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 100G
- High fibre
Information
Ingredients
Gluten Free Oats (49%), Raisins (21%), Rice Bran Oil, Chicory Fibre Liquid, Banana Juice Concentrate, Freeze Dried Banana Powder, Carotene, Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains: Oats
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Produce of
Made in the UK
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- Get Fruity Foods Ltd,
- 5 Victoria Business Park,
- Roche,
- Cornwall,
- UK,
- PL26 8LX.
Net Contents
5 x 20g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1,621kJ/387kcal
|Fat
|14.0g
|of which saturates
|2.8g
|Carbohydrate
|52.0g
|of which sugars
|22.0g
|Fibre
|12.0g
|Protein
|6.9g
|Salt
|0.02g
