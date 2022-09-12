We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Popworks Sour Cream & Onion Popped Crisps 85G

£1.90
£2.24/100g

Per 17g

Energy
302kJ
72kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
1.7g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.5g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.2g

medium

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1775kJ//

Product Description

  • Sour Cream and Onion Flavour Corn Crisps
  • - 85g pack of Popworks Sour Cream & Onion Corn Crisps
  • - Deliciously crunchy sour cream & onion flavour corn snacks
  • - The new shape of popcorn, every crop of corn is popped to perfection into a deliciously crunchy snack that are never, ever fried
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • - Gluten free
  • - No artificial colours or preservatives
  • - Contains 60% Less fat than regular potato crisps
  • - This pack contains 2-3 servings
  • The have it all snack:
  • Because our crisps are popped and never fried, you get crunch, taste and fun all in one delicious snack.
  • Delicious snacks with a difference. PopWorks take just a handful of key ingredients to create brilliantly crunchy snacks that pack a real flavourful punch. Popped and never fried PopWorks popcorn crisps are light on the lips yet never compromise on flavour.
  • POPWORKS is a registered trademark © 2022

  • The Popped Crisp with Real Crunch
  • 72kcal 302kJ per 17g serving
  • Never Fried
  • Gluten Free
  • No Artificial Colours or Preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 85G

Information

Ingredients

Corn (80%), Sunflower Oil, Sour Cream & Onion Seasoning [Sweet Whey Powder (from Milk), Salt, Sugar, Onion Powder, Flavourings (contains Milk), Dried Parsley, Skimmed Milk Powder, Acid (Citric Acid), Ground Black Pepper], Pea Fibre

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Soya.

Storage

Store in cool, dry placeOnce opened, store In an airtight container and consume within 3 days

Number of uses

This pack contains 5 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • PopWorks,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: PopWorks,

Return to

  • If dissatisfied, tell us why by contacting us on: www.popworks-snacks.com
  • PopWorks Consumer Care,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • UK 0800 274777
  • ROI 1800 509408
  • Lines open Weekdays 9am-5pm
  • Please have product available when contacting us.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • EU: PopWorks,

Net Contents

85g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving/ (17g)(%*)
Energy1775kJ//302kJ/
-421kcal72kcal(4%*)
Fat10g1.7g(2%*)
of which saturates1.0g0.2g(<1%*)
Carbohydrate72g12g
of which sugars2.9g0.5g(<1%*)
Fibre5.2g0.9g
Protein8.0g1.4g
Salt1.2g0.20g(3%*)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
This pack contains 5 servings---
2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Very tasty!

5 stars

Love these as a healthier alternative to crisps. Downside is they are quite often out of stock .

Tasteless and stale feeling

1 stars

Tasteless and stale, even though well within the sell-by date

