Popworks Sour Cream & Onion Popped Crisps 85G

Very tasty!
Love these as a healthier alternative to crisps. Downside is they are quite often out of stock .
Tasteless and stale feeling
Tasteless and stale, even though well within the sell-by date
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1775kJ//
Amcor
Corn (80%), Sunflower Oil, Sour Cream & Onion Seasoning [Sweet Whey Powder (from Milk), Salt, Sugar, Onion Powder, Flavourings (contains Milk), Dried Parsley, Skimmed Milk Powder, Acid (Citric Acid), Ground Black Pepper], Pea Fibre
Store in cool, dry placeOnce opened, store In an airtight container and consume within 3 days
This pack contains 5 servings
85g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving/ (17g)
|(%*)
|Energy
|1775kJ//
|302kJ/
|-
|421kcal
|72kcal
|(4%*)
|Fat
|10g
|1.7g
|(2%*)
|of which saturates
|1.0g
|0.2g
|(<1%*)
|Carbohydrate
|72g
|12g
|of which sugars
|2.9g
|0.5g
|(<1%*)
|Fibre
|5.2g
|0.9g
|Protein
|8.0g
|1.4g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.20g
|(3%*)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
This pack contains 5 servings
|-
|-
|-
