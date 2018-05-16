New
Harry Potter Avoid You Know Who Card Game
Product Description
- HARRY POTTER AVOID YOU KNOW WHO CARD GAME
- "The object of this easy-to-play game is not to be the player left with the You-Know-Who card. The 48x character cards feature well-known characters from The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Suitable for ages 6 years and over, the game is played by players collecting pairs of matching cards, which are then placed face-up on the table until all the matching pairs have been found. One player, who will then be left with the Voldemort card is the loser.
- Supplied in a handy storage tin, and packaged in an open window box this Avoid You Know Who card game is perfect for taking with you on a long journey, on holiday, or take on your next sleepover to keep everyone off their phones and spend some quality, fun time together."
- 48 character cards
- Age 6+ collecting matching pairs
- Storage tin
