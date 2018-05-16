Product Description
- Tesco Rudi Reindeer Crackers 6 Pack
- FUN NOVELTY REINDEER AND SANTA CRACKERS, PERFECT PLACE SETTING FOR YOUR CHRISTMAS TABLE THIS FESTIVE SEASON
- CHRISTMAS CRACKERS
- FIREWORKS SUITABLE FOR INDOOR USE.
- MUST BE SOLD AS PACKAGED
- 12” Christmas Cracker approx - CATEGORY F1
- 1008-F1-69245903
- Not for sale to persons under 12 years of age.
- NEC: 6 x 0.000624g
- SAFETY INFORMATION! Do not pull near eyes or ears.
- Pull both ends at arms length firmly and sharply.
- Do not remove snap.
- DO NOT PULL SNAP OUTSIDE PARTY CRACKER.
- PULL CRACKER AWAY FROM FACE,
- FOOD AND DRINKS.
- WARNING! Adult supervision required.
- Not suitable for children under 3 years due to small
- parts which could represent a choking hazard.
- Please dispose of packaging safely.
- 6 PACK OF RUDI REINDEER CRACKERS
- Each cracker contains a origami plane, a hat, and a motto
- 12 INCH CRACKERS WITH RED RAFFIA TIES
- 6 CRACKERS PER RETAIL PACK
- FLYING REINDEER NOVELTY GAME INCLUDED
