X-Shot Skins Menace

X-Shot Skins Menace

£5.00

£5.00/each

X-SHOT Skins Menace
Firing Power: The X-Shot Skins Menace is small but mighty, able to fire distances of up to 27m / 90 feet awayDart Capacity: The X-Shot Skins Menace has a single dart capacity with easy reload and an additional bottom 2 dart storage, to keep you stocked for battleX-Shot Skins brings the in-game experience of skinning your blaster into the real world, choose your Skin and join the battle. The X-Shot Skins Menace packs enough power to take on targets 27m / 90 feet away! Easy to reload, it comes with bottom dart storage for a quick reload mid-battle. The X-Shot Skins Menace blaster comes in 7 unique skins to select and collect and comes with 8 Air Pocket Technology foam darts. Choose different, choose X-Shot Skins
H14.5cm x W4.3cm x D25cm
Choose your Skin: The X-Shot Skins Menace comes in 7 unique skins to select and collect

Lower age limit

3 Years

