Teamsterz Colour Change Metal Car

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown.

WARNING! Not suitable for children under 36 months. Choking hazard due to small parts. Use a dry cloth to wipe clean before storage. Never leave your cars in water. Use only under adult supervision. Remove all packaging before giving to your child. Specifications, colours and contents may vary. Please retain the information on this pack for future reference.

WARNING! Not suitable for children under 36 months. Choking hazard due to small parts. Use a dry cloth to wipe clean before storage. Never leave your cars in water. Use only under adult supervision. Remove all packaging before giving to your child. Specifications, colours and contents may vary. Please retain the information on this pack for future reference.

Changes colour in warm water, plunge into icy cold water to change it back again

Changes colour in warm water, plunge into icy cold water to change it back again Cars have a high-quality die-cast metal body and independent free moving Cars are approximately 3" scale

Transform your toy car into a completely different colour with the Teamsterz Colour Change Car. Submerge your car into warm water to watch the magic colour change happen before your eyes. Plunge the car into icy cold water to change it back to its original colour. Choose from a variety of different performance toy cars in a range of different colours and designs. The perfect gift for any enthusiastic little driver, offering hours of imaginative fun. The Teamsterz Colour Change die-cast vehicles are approximately 3-inch scale and feature a high-quality die-cast body and free moving wheels

Transform your toy car into a completely different colour with the Teamsterz Colour Change Car. Submerge your car into warm water to watch the magic colour change happen before your eyes. Plunge the car into icy cold water to change it back to its original colour. Choose from a variety of different performance toy cars in a range of different colours and designs. The perfect gift for any enthusiastic little driver, offering hours of imaginative fun. The Teamsterz Colour Change die-cast vehicles are approximately 3-inch scale and feature a high-quality die-cast body and free moving wheels

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023