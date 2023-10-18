We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Rainbocorns Bunnycorn Surprise

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown.

6 Bunnycorns to Adopt: There are 6 Bunnycorn BFFs to be hatched and adopted! Will your bunny bestie be Bugsy, Coral, Daisy-Mae, Bon-Bon, or Flopsy?! Follow the collectors' guide to find them all!3 Layers of Bunny Fun!: Hatch open your Bunnycorn egg to discover a world of bun-tastic surprises including adorable Bunnycorn stickers, collectors guide and a surprise Bunnycorn bestie to adopt.Collect Them All: Get hopping with the collectors guide to hatch and reveal all 6 Bunnycorn bestiesUnbox your new bunny bestie with Rainbocorns Bunnycorn Surprise! Hatch open your pocket-sized egg to reveal your new BFF complete with 3 ultra-cute stickers! These super-squishy bundles of joy will capture your heart with their glittery glass eyes and their fluffy fur. There are 6 Bunnycorns to cuddle and collect each with 3 surprises to discover. Get hopping to hatch and reveal your Bunnycorns surprises and collect them all
H15cm x W8cm x D9.4cm

Lower age limit

3 Years

