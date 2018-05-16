We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Scottish Salmon Side with Maple & Clementine Glaze Serves 6

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest Scottish Salmon Side with Maple & Clementine Glaze Serves 6

Part of the Festive Food to Order Range. Coming Soon

£18.00
£22.50/kg

Part of the Festive Food to Order Range. Coming Soon

1/6 of a pack

Energy
860kJ
205kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
10.4g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.1g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.1g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.24g

low

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 748kJ / 179kcal

Product Description

  • Salmon (Salmo salar) hand garnished with whole slices of orange and parsley with a maple and clementine glaze sachet.
  • This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended. Responsibly sourcing our salmon is important to us which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Luxurious & Zesty hand garnished with whole slices of orange and parsley
  • Pack size: 800G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (81%), Maple and Clementine Glaze [Brown Sugar, Concentrated Clementine Juice, Water, Glucose Syrup, Maple Syrup, Concentrated Orange Juice, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Dried Red Pepper, Parsley, Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin)], Orange (8%), Parsley.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 40-45 mins Remove sleeve and film lid, place glaze sachet to one side. Place foil tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. 10 minutes before the end of the cooking time, remove from the oven. Pour the glaze over the salmon side and spread evenly across the surface. Return tray to the oven and cook for the remainder of cooking time.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Made using salmon farmed in U.K., Scotland.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain minor bones..Caution: This product may contains pips..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

-

Net Contents

800g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack (115g**)
Energy748kJ / 179kcal860kJ / 205kcal
Fat9.0g10.4g
Saturates1.8g2.1g
Carbohydrate3.7g4.3g
Sugars3.6g4.1g
Fibre0.4g0.5g
Protein20.5g23.6g
Salt0.21g0.24g
Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)1070mg1231mg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 800g typically weighs 688g.--

Safety information

Caution: This product can contain minor bones..Caution: This product may contains pips..

View all Festive Food to Order Starters

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here