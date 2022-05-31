Benecol Strawberry Oat Shots 4X100g

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Feel healthier with every shot Review from BENECOL 31st May 2022 Omg amazing. Having a shot once every day and feel absolutely amazing. It's so convenient, if your running late or just chilling out. It's making a change for yourself to becoming more involved in your health. The Strawberry flavour is like your eating real strawberries. My whole are enjoying the benefits of these oat shot by Benecol.

Energetic Review from BENECOL 30th May 2022 The oat shot was incredible.I planned on not having breakfast and had this instead and i was filled up for couple of hours and had the same energy as with normal breakfast

Nice tasting yogurt drink Review from BENECOL 24th May 2022 I tried this for the first time, I tried others but not Benecol. The tops were hard to pull off and my mother in law couldn't get hers off at all. The drink was thicker than I expected but the taste was nice, strawberry. I am going to try the other flavour ones too. They keep you full for most of the morning if I have one for breakfast, they are ideal for on the go, so ideal to keep in the fridge if your running late.They are healthy for you so I would buy again as I enjoyed them.

Good for when you're in a rush Review from BENECOL 22nd May 2022 My husband and I are really bad at eating breakfast so something like this is perfect for us as they're quick and easy, no excuses. The flavour wasn't really for me, I found them too creamy. My husband quite liked them though and said they kept him full for quite a while. I will keep some in the fridge for mornings when it's chaos.

Not bad Review from BENECOL 12th May 2022 Little bit chalky taste left in my mouth but not too bad to put me off trying the other flavours as the strawberry taste was definitely there. Can't say wether it is helping or not yet but I will give them a go and hopefully I will get more energy and be healthier. But on the expensive side though compared to other benecol products

Delicious and healthy Review from BENECOL 9th May 2022 I love these new drinks they are really Delicious the mix of oats and fruits blend well together and are healthy and great to use on the go if your in a rush

Handy size Review from BENECOL 5th May 2022 As I'm gettig older I'm becoming more conscious of my health and the environment. I like that these are plant based and lower your cholesterol. They taste nice but leave a little bit of an aftertaste. I was hoping for more of a yogurt drink but these are more like a flavoured milk. Still enjoyable though and handy to have when in a rush in the morning

Delicious Review from BENECOL 4th May 2022 These little bottles of goodness are delicious and super healthy too. The only problem is that I have to control myself not to have more than one at the time :). Their flavour is very fresh, and lightly fruity sweet and refreshing, and due to containing oats, they are quite filling too. These little bottles are fantastic to have as a snack, or a healthy addition to your usual breakfast. I can definitely recommend them to everyone trying to look after their health!