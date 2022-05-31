We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Benecol Strawberry Oat Shots 4X100g

£4.00
Serving size: 100g

Energy
328kJ
78kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
2.3g

-

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

-

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.5g

-

9%of the reference intake
Salt
0.01g

-

0%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 328 kJ/ 78 kcal

Product Description

  • Fermented oat drinks with added plant stanols, strawberry, calcium and vitamins.
  • Carbon neutrally produced
  • Lowers cholesterol*
  • *Plant stanol ester has been shown to lower cholesterol. High cholesterol is a risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease. Each Benecol® Oat shot provides 2 g of plant stanols, so 1 shot a day lowers cholesterol in 2-3 weeks when consumed with a meal as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle, which includes your '5 a day'. The beneficial effect has been shown with a daily intake of 1.5-3g of plant stanols.
  • Delicious Benecol® Oat Shots - packs a punch for such a small shot. It tastes amazing with sweetness only from fruit and oats. And of course, with plant stanols it lowers cholesterol. Kind to your heart and the planet.
  • Tetra Pak® - Protects What's Good, Thank you for choosing a good package. It's mainly plant-based. Read more: tetrapak.com
  • Benecol® is a registered trademark of Raisio Plc, Finland.
  • 100% plant based
  • Only fruit and oat sugars
  • Live cultures
  • Enriched with Plant Stanols to Lower Your Cholesterol
  • Gluten Free
  • No Artificial Colours, Flavours, Preservatives or Sweeteners
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Oat Base (Water, Gluten Free Oat 11%), Strawberry (11%), Plant Stanol Ester (Plant Stanols 2%), Fruit Juice Concentrate (Pear, Apple), Stabiliser (Pectin), Dietary Fiber (Polydextrose), Elderberry Concentrate, Calcium, Emulsifier (Citric Acid Esters of Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Vitamins (B2, B12, D2), Natural Flavourings, Live Cultures (S. Thermophilus, L. Bulgaricus)

Allergy Information

  • Contains oat.

Storage

Best before: See top of packKeep chilled

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake before drinking.
  • For optimal effect, enjoy with food.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Warnings

  More than 3g of plant stanols per day is not recommended. Check with your doctor if you are taking cholesterol lowering medication. Benecol foods are not intended for people who do not need to control their blood cholesterol. Benecol foods may not be nutritionally appropriate for pregnant or breast feeding women and children under five years old. Heart disease has multiple risk factors and you may need to change more than one to lower overall risk.

Recycling info

Wrap. Recycle

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Benecol Ltd.,
  • The Mille,
  • 1000 Great West Road,
  • Brentford,
  • London,

Return to

  • Are you a plant-based master or just getting started? Either way, we'd love to hear from you. Please share what you know (or what you don't), tell us what you think or ask us any questions on Facebook or Instagram. Or if you fancy a chat, give us a buzz on 0800 018 4010 (UK). 1800 551 707 (IRL)
  • Visit www.Benecol.co.uk or www.Benecol.ie
  • Benecol Ltd.,
  • The Mille,
  • 1000 Great West Road,
  • Brentford,
  • London,
  • TW8 9DW.
  • Raisio Ireland Limited,
  • 51 Bracken Road,
  • Sandyford,
  • D18 CV48,

Net Contents

4 x 100g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy328 kJ/ 78 kcal
Fat2.3 g
of which saturates0.3 g
Carbohydrates13 g
of which sugars8.5 g
Fibre1.2 g
Protein1.1 g
Salt0.01 g
Vitamin D0.75 µg (15%**)
Vitamin B2 (riboflavin)0.21 mg (15%**)
Vitamin B120.38 µg (15%**)
Calcium120 mg (15%**)
Plant stanols2.0 g
** RI - Reference Intake-

Safety information

More than 3g of plant stanols per day is not recommended. Check with your doctor if you are taking cholesterol lowering medication. Benecol foods are not intended for people who do not need to control their blood cholesterol. Benecol foods may not be nutritionally appropriate for pregnant or breast feeding women and children under five years old. Heart disease has multiple risk factors and you may need to change more than one to lower overall risk.

Feel healthier with every shot

5 stars

Review from BENECOL

Omg amazing. Having a shot once every day and feel absolutely amazing. It's so convenient, if your running late or just chilling out. It's making a change for yourself to becoming more involved in your health. The Strawberry flavour is like your eating real strawberries. My whole are enjoying the benefits of these oat shot by Benecol.

Energetic

5 stars

Review from BENECOL

The oat shot was incredible.I planned on not having breakfast and had this instead and i was filled up for couple of hours and had the same energy as with normal breakfast

Nice tasting yogurt drink

5 stars

Review from BENECOL

I tried this for the first time, I tried others but not Benecol. The tops were hard to pull off and my mother in law couldn't get hers off at all. The drink was thicker than I expected but the taste was nice, strawberry. I am going to try the other flavour ones too. They keep you full for most of the morning if I have one for breakfast, they are ideal for on the go, so ideal to keep in the fridge if your running late.They are healthy for you so I would buy again as I enjoyed them.

Good for when you're in a rush

3 stars

Review from BENECOL

My husband and I are really bad at eating breakfast so something like this is perfect for us as they're quick and easy, no excuses. The flavour wasn't really for me, I found them too creamy. My husband quite liked them though and said they kept him full for quite a while. I will keep some in the fridge for mornings when it's chaos.

Not bad

3 stars

Review from BENECOL

Little bit chalky taste left in my mouth but not too bad to put me off trying the other flavours as the strawberry taste was definitely there. Can't say wether it is helping or not yet but I will give them a go and hopefully I will get more energy and be healthier. But on the expensive side though compared to other benecol products

Delicious and healthy

5 stars

Review from BENECOL

I love these new drinks they are really Delicious the mix of oats and fruits blend well together and are healthy and great to use on the go if your in a rush

Handy size

4 stars

Review from BENECOL

As I'm gettig older I'm becoming more conscious of my health and the environment. I like that these are plant based and lower your cholesterol. They taste nice but leave a little bit of an aftertaste. I was hoping for more of a yogurt drink but these are more like a flavoured milk. Still enjoyable though and handy to have when in a rush in the morning

Delicious

5 stars

Review from BENECOL

These little bottles of goodness are delicious and super healthy too. The only problem is that I have to control myself not to have more than one at the time :). Their flavour is very fresh, and lightly fruity sweet and refreshing, and due to containing oats, they are quite filling too. These little bottles are fantastic to have as a snack, or a healthy addition to your usual breakfast. I can definitely recommend them to everyone trying to look after their health!

Delicious and healthy

5 stars

Review from BENECOL

A great little shot of wholesome goodness! This drink is nice and smooth, really tasty too. I like how it's oaty and filling..perfect for a quick morning drink before or after breakfast. Delicious fruity flavour and no aftertaste either! I'd buy these again for sure!

