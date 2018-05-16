We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest 4 St Clements Buttermilk Pancakes

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest 4 St Clements Buttermilk Pancakes
£ 1.50
£0.38/each

One pancake

Energy
747kJ
177kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
5.0g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.8g

low

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.8g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Salt
0.56g

medium

9%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1067kJ / 253kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Lemon flavour buttermilk pancakes with lemon and orange pearls
  • Light & Fluffy Enriched with buttermilk, tangy lemon and juicy orange pearls.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Reconstituted Buttermilk (24%), Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Pearls (5%) [Glucose Syrup, Water, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Lemon, Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Carrot Concentrate, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride)], Humectant (Glycerol), Orange Pearls (4%) [Sugar, Invert Sugar, Water, Orange, Modified Maize Starch, Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Carrot Concentrate, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Paprika Extract], Fermented Wheat Flour, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Chloride), Water, Lemon Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. defrost for 1 to 2 hours hours in a cool, dry place Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight. Once opened, consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated grill for 1-2 minutes. Turn once.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Recycle at large supermarket. Don't recycle at home

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pancake (70g)
Energy1067kJ / 253kcal747kJ / 177kcal
Fat7.2g5.0g
Saturates1.1g0.8g
Carbohydrate39.5g27.7g
Sugars11.2g7.8g
Fibre1.7g1.2g
Protein6.8g4.8g
Salt0.81g0.56g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Pancakes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here