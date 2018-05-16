Tesco Finest 4 St Clements Buttermilk Pancakes

One pancake
- Energy
- 747kJ
-
- 177kcal
- 9%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 5.0g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.8g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 7.8g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.56g
- 9%of the reference intake
medium
low
medium
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1067kJ / 253kcal
Product Description
- 4 Lemon flavour buttermilk pancakes with lemon and orange pearls
- Light & Fluffy Enriched with buttermilk, tangy lemon and juicy orange pearls.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Reconstituted Buttermilk (24%), Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Pearls (5%) [Glucose Syrup, Water, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Lemon, Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Carrot Concentrate, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride)], Humectant (Glycerol), Orange Pearls (4%) [Sugar, Invert Sugar, Water, Orange, Modified Maize Starch, Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Carrot Concentrate, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Paprika Extract], Fermented Wheat Flour, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Chloride), Water, Lemon Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. defrost for 1 to 2 hours hours in a cool, dry place Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight. Once opened, consume within 2 days.
Cooking Instructions
Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated grill for 1-2 minutes. Turn once.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Card. Recycle Recycle at large supermarket. Don't recycle at home
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pancake (70g)
|Energy
|1067kJ / 253kcal
|747kJ / 177kcal
|Fat
|7.2g
|5.0g
|Saturates
|1.1g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|39.5g
|27.7g
|Sugars
|11.2g
|7.8g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|1.2g
|Protein
|6.8g
|4.8g
|Salt
|0.81g
|0.56g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
