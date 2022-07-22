Squeaky Bean Doner Spiced Beef Style Kebab 120G

They are great but £2 would be fairer
Water, Vegetable Protein (17%) (Wheat, Pea), Sunflower Oil, Wheat Gluten, Pea Protein, Potato Protein, Flavourings, Preservative: Potassium Lactate, Potassium Acetate, Pea Starch, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Paprika, Cornflour, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Garlic Powder, Coriander Powder, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Cumin, Ginger Powder, Caraway, Ground Oregano, Crushed Chilli, Fenugreek, Black Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Parsley
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days. Do not exceed use by date.For use by date see front of pack. Not suitable for home freezing.
Microwave
Instructions: We've made these pieces ready to eat so you can use them just like the beef you used to buy.
800W 35 Secs
If you want to fry or microwave, remove tray first.
All microwaves vary. Guide only.
Produced in the UK
Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
120g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1038kJ / 248kcal
|Fat
|11g
|Of which Saturates
|1.3g
|Carbohydrates
|10g
|Of which Sugars
|2.6g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|Protein
|25g
|Salt
|1.47g
They are great but £2 would be fairer