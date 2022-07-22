We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Squeaky Bean Doner Spiced Beef Style Kebab 120G

5(1)Write a review
Squeaky Bean Doner Spiced Beef Style Kebab 120G
£3.00
£2.50/100g

Product Description

  • Ready to Eat Char-Grilled Beef Style Pieces Made from Wheat and Pea Protein Marinated with a Doner Style Seasoning.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Ready to Eat
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 120G
  • High Protein
  • Low Saturated Fat

Information

Ingredients

Water, Vegetable Protein (17%) (Wheat, Pea), Sunflower Oil, Wheat Gluten, Pea Protein, Potato Protein, Flavourings, Preservative: Potassium Lactate, Potassium Acetate, Pea Starch, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Paprika, Cornflour, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Garlic Powder, Coriander Powder, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Cumin, Ginger Powder, Caraway, Ground Oregano, Crushed Chilli, Fenugreek, Black Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Parsley

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days. Do not exceed use by date.For use by date see front of pack. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: We've made these pieces ready to eat so you can use them just like the beef you used to buy.
800W 35 Secs
If you want to fry or microwave, remove tray first.
All microwaves vary. Guide only.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Squeaky Bean,
  • Discovery House,
  • 11 Wells Place,
  • RH1 3AS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Squeaky Bean,
  • Discovery House,
  • 11 Wells Place,
  • RH1 3AS,
  • UK.
  • Squeaky Bean,
  • Suite 163,
  • 21 Botanic Avenue,
  • Belfast,
  • BT7 1JJ,
  • NI.

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1038kJ / 248kcal
Fat11g
Of which Saturates1.3g
Carbohydrates10g
Of which Sugars2.6g
Fibre1.8g
Protein25g
Salt1.47g
1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

They are great but £2 would be fairer

5 stars

They are great but £2 would be fairer

