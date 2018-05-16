New
Reese's Peanut Butter Miniatures Advent Calendar 242G
Product Description
- Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Miniatures - Milk chocolate (60%) with peanut butter crème center (40%) x 15 units inside (approx.) Reese's White 2 Peanut Butter Cups - Peanut butter crème in a white chocolate flavour coating Reese's White Peanut Butter Cup Miniatures - Peanut butter crème (40%) in a white chocolate flavour coating (60%) x 8 units inside (approx.)
- Woodland Carbon
- www.woodlandcarbon.co.uk
- Printed on Carbon Captured paper
- Please retain outer packaging as it contains all relevant labelling information that may not be on individual packs or may be presented differently on the inner packs. Please refer to the outer case for all required information.
- Anything but Ordinary
- 24x mixture of milk & white cups inside!
- Pack size: 242G
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Mustard, Nuts, Sesame, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
- Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Soya
Storage
To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool and dry place (13°c-18°c) and consume before the date given.For best before see side of pack.
Produce of
Manufactured in the United States of America and packed in the UK
Recycling info
Board. Recycle Foil. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- Manufactured by:
- The Hershey Company,
- 19 East Chocolate Avenue,
- Hershey,
- PA 17033-0815,
- USA.
Importer address
- Euro Food Brands Ltd,
- Kimbell Mews,
- Boughton,
- Northampton,
- NN2 8XB,
- UK.
Return to
- Euro Food Brands Ltd,
- Kimbell Mews,
- Boughton,
- Northampton,
- NN2 8XB,
- UK.
Net Contents
242g ℮
- Anything but Ordinary
- 24x mixture of milk & white cups inside!
- Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Miniatures
- Reese's White 2 Peanut Butter Cups 39g
- Reese's White Peanut Butter Cup Miniatures
Information
Ingredients
Sugar*, Peanuts, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dextrose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Lactose (Milk), Salt, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin E322* E476), Antioxidant (E319), Acidity Regulator (E330), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, *Produced from Genetically Modified Sugar Beets and Soya Beans
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Mustard, Nuts, Sesame, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
- Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Soya
Storage
- To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool and dry place (13°c-18°c) and consume before the date given.For best before see side of pack.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As sold 100g contains
|Energy
|2221kJ
|-
|531kcal
|Fat
|28.2g
|of which saturates
|11.5g
|Carbohydrate
|59.7g
|of which sugars
|54.8g
|Protein
|9.4g
|Salt
|0.66g
- Anything but Ordinary
- 24x mixture of milk & white cups inside!
- Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Miniatures
- Reese's White 2 Peanut Butter Cups 39g
- Reese's White Peanut Butter Cup Miniatures
Information
Ingredients
Sugar*, Peanuts, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Palm Kernel, Sunflower, &/or Safflower), Skimmed Milk Powder, Corn Syrup Solids*, Dextrose, Lactose (Milk), Salt, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin* E322, E476), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (E330), Antioxidant (E319), Produced from Genetically Modified Sugar Beets, Corn and Soya Beans
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Mustard, Nuts, Sesame, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
- Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Soya
Storage
- To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool and dry place (13°c-18°c) and consume before the date given.For best before see side of pack.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As sold 100g contains
|Energy
|2259kJ
|-
|540kcal
|Fat
|30.5g
|of which saturates
|12.9g
|Carbohydrate
|56.4g
|of which sugars
|47.2g
|Protein
|10g
|Salt
|0.75g
- Anything but Ordinary
- 24x mixture of milk & white cups inside!
- Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Miniatures
- Reese's White 2 Peanut Butter Cups 39g
- Reese's White Peanut Butter Cup Miniatures
Information
Ingredients
White Chocolate Flavour Candy (52%) [Sugar*; Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Shea Oil, Sunflower Oil and/or Safflower Oil); Skimmed Milk Powder; Corn Syrup Solids*; Lactose (Milk); Emulsifiers, Soy Lecithin* (E322); Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (E476); Artificial Flavour, Vanillin; Acidity Regulator, Citric Acid (E330)], Peanut Butter Crème Centre (48%) [Peanuts; Sugar*; Dextrose; Salt; Antioxidant, TBHQ (E319); Acidity Regulator, Citric Acid (E330)], *Produced from Genetically Modified Sugar Beets, Corn and Soya Beans
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Mustard, Nuts, Sesame, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
- Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Soya
Storage
- To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool and dry place (13°c-18°c) and consume before the date given.For best before see side of pack.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As sold 100g contains
|Energy
|2200kJ
|-
|526kcal
|Fat
|30.8g
|of which saturates
|11.8g
|Carbohydrate
|51.4g
|of which sugars
|45.1g
|Protein
|11.7g
|Salt
|0.88g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.