Reese's Peanut Butter Miniatures Advent Calendar 242G

Reese's Peanut Butter Miniatures Advent Calendar 242G

This product is available for delivery or collection until 01/12/22

£6.00
£2.48/100g

This product is available for delivery or collection until 01/12/22

Product Description

  • Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Miniatures - Milk chocolate (60%) with peanut butter crème center (40%) x 15 units inside (approx.) Reese's White 2 Peanut Butter Cups - Peanut butter crème in a white chocolate flavour coating Reese's White Peanut Butter Cup Miniatures - Peanut butter crème (40%) in a white chocolate flavour coating (60%) x 8 units inside (approx.)
  • Woodland Carbon
  • www.woodlandcarbon.co.uk
  • Printed on Carbon Captured paper
  • Please retain outer packaging as it contains all relevant labelling information that may not be on individual packs or may be presented differently on the inner packs. Please refer to the outer case for all required information.
  • Anything but Ordinary
  • 24x mixture of milk & white cups inside!
  • Pack size: 242G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Mustard, Nuts, Sesame, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
  • Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Soya

Storage

To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool and dry place (13°c-18°c) and consume before the date given.For best before see side of pack.

Produce of

Manufactured in the United States of America and packed in the UK

Recycling info

Board. Recycle Foil. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • The Hershey Company,
  • 19 East Chocolate Avenue,
  • Hershey,
  • PA 17033-0815,
  • USA.

Importer address

  • Euro Food Brands Ltd,
  • Kimbell Mews,
  • Boughton,
  • Northampton,
  • NN2 8XB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Euro Food Brands Ltd,
  • Kimbell Mews,
  • Boughton,
  • Northampton,
  • NN2 8XB,
  • UK.

Net Contents

242g ℮

Information

Ingredients

Sugar*, Peanuts, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dextrose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Lactose (Milk), Salt, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin E322* E476), Antioxidant (E319), Acidity Regulator (E330), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, *Produced from Genetically Modified Sugar Beets and Soya Beans

Allergy Information

Storage

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold 100g contains
Energy2221kJ
-531kcal
Fat28.2g
of which saturates11.5g
Carbohydrate59.7g
of which sugars54.8g
Protein9.4g
Salt0.66g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar*, Peanuts, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Palm Kernel, Sunflower, &/or Safflower), Skimmed Milk Powder, Corn Syrup Solids*, Dextrose, Lactose (Milk), Salt, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin* E322, E476), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (E330), Antioxidant (E319), Produced from Genetically Modified Sugar Beets, Corn and Soya Beans

Allergy Information

Storage

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold 100g contains
Energy2259kJ
-540kcal
Fat30.5g
of which saturates12.9g
Carbohydrate56.4g
of which sugars47.2g
Protein10g
Salt0.75g

Information

Ingredients

White Chocolate Flavour Candy (52%) [Sugar*; Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Shea Oil, Sunflower Oil and/or Safflower Oil); Skimmed Milk Powder; Corn Syrup Solids*; Lactose (Milk); Emulsifiers, Soy Lecithin* (E322); Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (E476); Artificial Flavour, Vanillin; Acidity Regulator, Citric Acid (E330)], Peanut Butter Crème Centre (48%) [Peanuts; Sugar*; Dextrose; Salt; Antioxidant, TBHQ (E319); Acidity Regulator, Citric Acid (E330)], *Produced from Genetically Modified Sugar Beets, Corn and Soya Beans

Allergy Information

Storage

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold 100g contains
Energy2200kJ
-526kcal
Fat30.8g
of which saturates11.8g
Carbohydrate51.4g
of which sugars45.1g
Protein11.7g
Salt0.88g
