Copella Orange Smooth Juice 900Ml

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Copella Orange Smooth Juice 900Ml
£2.75
£0.31/100ml

Each 150ml serving contains

Energy
302
kJ
72
kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
15g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Salt
0g

low

0%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 201 kJ

Product Description

  • 100% Orange Juice.
  • - Copella Orange Juice: Enjoy the true taste of nature
  • - At Copella, we use hand-picked seasonal oranges and expertly squeezed to create a delicious juice with authentic flavours of citrus
  • - 150ml provides one of your daily portions of fruit and vegetables
  • - Partnering with nature since 1969
  • - Help care for the environment and please recycle
  • At Copella, we use hand-picked seasonal apples and expertly press them at Boxford Farm. We do it this way, so you can enjoy the true taste of nature. 'Partnering with nature since 1969'. It all started 50 years ago... when Devora Peake hand-picked her first apple at Boxford Farm. Discover the full range of Copella juices and enjoy the delicious flavours of Boxford Farm at the breakfast table. Help care for the environment and please recycle.
  • Please recycle
  • Bottle - Plastic - widely recycled
  • Copella is a registered trademark. © 2018 Frito-Lay Trading Company GmbH.
  • Pack size: 900ML

Information

Ingredients

Orange Juice

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Consume within 4 days of opening. Best Before: See Cap

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Copella Fruit Juices,
  • Freepost,
  • LE4 918,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 5ZY.
  • PepsiCo Ireland Food and Beverages UC,

Return to

  • Consumer Relations Department,
  • Copella Fruit Juices,
  • Freepost,
  • LE4 918,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 5ZY.
  • PepsiCo Ireland Food and Beverages UC,
  • Dublin 18,
  • D18 Y3Y9.
  • Careline 0800 876 6946
  • In Republic of Ireland: 1800 509 408

Net Contents

900ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 mlper 150 ml (%*)
Energy 201 kJ302 kJ
-48 kcal72 kcal (4%)
Fat 0 g0 g (0%)
of which saturates 0 g0 g (0%)
Carbohydrate 10 g15 g
of which sugars110 g15 g (17%)
Fibre 0.4 g0.6 g
Protein 0.8 g1.2 g
Salt 0 g0 g (0%)
Vitamin C 27 mg (34%*)41 mg (51%)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
1Contains naturally occurring sugars from juice--
This pack contains 6 servings--
1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Delicious!

5 stars

First time buying this orange juice, was really good!

