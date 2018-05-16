New
The Duppy Share Rum 5Cl & Mixer Cracker
Product Description
- The Duppy Share Rum 5cl & Mixer Cracker
- Share the Spirit of The Caribbean
- The Duppy Share is an award winning premium rum from Jamaica and Barbados. Inspired by the Caribbean folklore that Jamaican spirits called duppies take and blend the best rums from all over the Caribbean. You can taste the unparalleled warmth, fun, beauty and excitement of the Caribbean in every drop.
- Aged Caribbean Rum
- Distilled and aged in the Caribbean.
- Franklin & Sons Ltd Ginger Ale
- Product of UK
- Up to 5 Years Aged of Jamaica & Barbados
- Tropical Flavours with a Smooth Caramel Finish
Information
Ingredients
Sparkling Spring Water, Sugar, Acid: Citric Acid, Natural Flavours, Ginger Extract, Colour: Caramel Sugar Syrup
Alcohol Units
2
ABV
40% vol
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
For best before end: See base of pack.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Name and address
- Bottle by:
- Westbourne Drinks Co.,
- W11 2SH.
- Packed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
Distributor address
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Return to
- Westbourne Drinks Co.,
- W11 2SH.
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
- THEDUPPYSHARE.COM
- HELLO@THEDUPPYSHARE.COM
Lower age limit
18 Years
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml:
|Energy
|141kJ/33kcal
|Carbohydrates
|7.9g
|Of which Sugars
|7.9g
|Contains negligible amounts of Fat, Saturates, Protein, Salt
|-
