Higgidyspch Daal & Chickpea Masala Pie 250G

Ingredients
Chopped Tomatoes, <strong>Wheat</strong> Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Coconut Milk (14%), Chickpeas (13%), Sautéed Onions (Onions, Rapeseed Oil), Vegetable Oils (Sustainable Palm Oil*, Rapeseed Oil), Green Lentils (7%), Water, Spelt Flour (<strong>Wheat</strong>), Spinach (3.5%), Coriander, <strong>Wheat</strong> Flour, Mango Chutney, Tomato Purée, Garlic Purée, Caster Sugar, Spices, Salt, Brown Linseeds, Golden Linseeds, Poppy Seeds, Black Onion Seeds, Cumin Seeds, Dried Red Chilli (<1%), Yeast
Storage
For use by see front of pack. Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Freeze before use by date and use within one month. Once defrosted, use within 24 hours. Defrost thoroughly before cooking and don't refreeze.