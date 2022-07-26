We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Higgidyspch Daal & Chickpea Masala Pie 250G

Write a review
image 1 of Higgidyspch Daal & Chickpea Masala Pie 250G
£4.45
£1.78/100g

Product Description

  • Roasted Chickpea Masala Pie
  • Vegan seeded shortcrust pastry with a creamy coconut, lentil and spinach daal, layered with a chickpea and tomato masala, hand-topped with a sweet mango chutney and roasted chickpea crumb.
  • A little bit more about us...
  • We're Higgidy, and we make glorious everyday food to help people live well. Bold, vibrant, uplifting dishes for lovely lunches and swift but satisfying suppers. Not forgetting, moreish nibbles for mid-afternoon snacking too.
  • Like our friends at FareShare, we believe that no good food should go to waste. That's why we donate any extra pies, quiches or rolls to the team at FareShare Sussex who turn them into meals for those who need them most.
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

Chopped Tomatoes, <strong>Wheat</strong> Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Coconut Milk (14%), Chickpeas (13%), Sautéed Onions (Onions, Rapeseed Oil), Vegetable Oils (Sustainable Palm Oil*, Rapeseed Oil), Green Lentils (7%), Water, Spelt Flour (<strong>Wheat</strong>), Spinach (3.5%), Coriander, <strong>Wheat</strong> Flour, Mango Chutney, Tomato Purée, Garlic Purée, Caster Sugar, Spices, Salt, Brown Linseeds, Golden Linseeds, Poppy Seeds, Black Onion Seeds, Cumin Seeds, Dried Red Chilli (<1%), Yeast

Allergy Information

  • All ingredients are suitable for vegans. However, this product is made on a site that handles Milk, Egg, Fish and Mustard so for anyone with an allergy we would advise against eating this product to be extra safe. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For use by see front of pack. Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Freeze before use by date and use within one month. Once defrosted, use within 24 hours. Defrost thoroughly before cooking and don't refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: This pie tastes best heated up. Preheat oven to 200°C/180°C Fan/Gas Mark 6. Remove all packaging. Place on a baking tray and heat for approximately 25 minutes. Do not reheat.

Name and address

  • Higgidy Ltd,
  • Shoreham-by-Sea,
  • West Sussex,
  • BN43 6PB.
  • Higgidy NI Ltd,
  • Murray House,

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pie
Energy1081kJ/258kcal2702kJ/646kcal
Fat15.4g38.7g
of which saturates5.8g14.5g
Carbohydrate24.4g61.0g
of which sugars3.1g7.7g
Fibre3.4g8.6g
Protein4.8g12.1g
Salt0.48g1.20g
2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Not bad

3 stars

Disappointing. Something was missing in the spicing. Other than that, the pastry was excellent, as usual.

Quality Vegan Quiches from Higgidy

5 stars

All Higgidy's vegan quiches are spot on delicious. The pastry used is just wonderful. Please continue to increase your vegan products Higgidy. I'm a big fan.

