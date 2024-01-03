OCTONAUTS Octo-Racers Assortment

Race to the rescue with the Octonauts Above & Beyond Octonauts Gup Racers! Bring all the fun and adventure of the Octonauts home with these exciting collectible Octonauts toy vehicles. There are 6 of the Octo-Crew each with their own amazing Gup Racer! Each Octo-Racer has a fixed Octonaut Figure sitting inside. Collect Captain Barnacles and Gup A, Paani and Terra Gup 1, Kwazii and Gup B, Peso and Gup H​, Tweak and Terra Gup 2, and Dashi and the Octoray. ​All of these 1:43 scale vehicles all have rolling wheels so they can speed their way to save the day! These fast moving Gup Racers are so much fun to play with at home or on the go. Create your own adventures or replay your favorite moments from the Octonauts series, or even create your own stories. Collect them all and go Above & Beyond with the Octonauts! Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown, to make a request for a preference please use the picker notes available on checkout.

The Octonauts are a team of adventurers who explore the world's oceans, rescue aquatic creatures and protect their habitats from the bustling eco-system along the Amazon River to the deepest depths of the Mariana Trench. Deploying a fleet of aquatic vehicles, Captain Barnacles, daredevil ex-pirate, Kwazii, medic Peso and the rest of the crew embark on missions around the globe before returning safely to their home base, the Octopod. Responding to a range of new dangers across the globe due to Climate Change, the Octonauts expand their mission to explore, rescue and protect beyond the sea… onto LAND!

Lower age limit

3 Years