We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
image 1 of Octonauts Octo-Racers Assortment
image 1 of Octonauts Octo-Racers Assortmentimage 2 of Octonauts Octo-Racers Assortmentimage 3 of Octonauts Octo-Racers Assortmentimage 4 of Octonauts Octo-Racers Assortmentimage 5 of Octonauts Octo-Racers Assortment

Octonauts Octo-Racers Assortment

No ratings yet
Write a review

£6.00

£6.00/each

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown.

OCTONAUTS Octo-Racers Assortment
Race to the rescue with the Octonauts Above & Beyond Octonauts Gup Racers! Bring all the fun and adventure of the Octonauts home with these exciting collectible Octonauts toy vehicles. There are 6 of the Octo-Crew each with their own amazing Gup Racer! Each Octo-Racer has a fixed Octonaut Figure sitting inside. Collect Captain Barnacles and Gup A, Paani and Terra Gup 1, Kwazii and Gup B, Peso and Gup H​, Tweak and Terra Gup 2, and Dashi and the Octoray. ​All of these 1:43 scale vehicles all have rolling wheels so they can speed their way to save the day! These fast moving Gup Racers are so much fun to play with at home or on the go. Create your own adventures or replay your favorite moments from the Octonauts series, or even create your own stories. Collect them all and go Above & Beyond with the Octonauts!Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown, to make a request for a preference please use the picker notes available on checkout.
The Octonauts are a team of adventurers who explore the world's oceans, rescue aquatic creatures and protect their habitats from the bustling eco-system along the Amazon River to the deepest depths of the Mariana Trench. Deploying a fleet of aquatic vehicles, Captain Barnacles, daredevil ex-pirate, Kwazii, medic Peso and the rest of the crew embark on missions around the globe before returning safely to their home base, the Octopod. Responding to a range of new dangers across the globe due to Climate Change, the Octonauts expand their mission to explore, rescue and protect beyond the sea… onto LAND!
Bring all the fun and adventure of the Octonauts home with Octonauts Gup Racers Collectible Toy Vehicles!6 Octonauts Gup Racers with fixed Octonaut figures to collect.Collect Captain Barnacles and Gup-A, Paani and Terra-Gup 1 , Kwazii and Gup-B, Peso and Gup-H​, Tweak and Terra-Gup 2, Dashi and the Octoray.Each Octonauts Gup Racers has fast rolling wheels!Create your own mini Octonauts Above & Beyond Adventures at home or on the go!

Lower age limit

3 Years

View all Baby & Toddler Toys

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here