Product Description
- STAR WARS THE MANDALORIAN CHILD KEYRING
- " The breakout character from The Mandalorian, The Child aka ""Baby Yoda"" is depicted here in shaped soft plastic complete with a chain attachment and large round ring to hold your keys, keeping them safe and in one place.
- Not only is this an awesome, cute keyring but it can also be used as a bag charm to decorate your backpack, gym bag, school bag, etc and show the world that you are a true fan of this Star Wars Disney+ original television space western series.
- This shaped keyring of The Child is supplied on a printed card with a euro hook slot. It makes a great gift for any fan of The Mandalorian or the original Star Wars film franchise. Also, any collector of officially licensed Mandalorian and Star Wars memorabilia will want to add this great little piece to their collection."
- The Child /Baby Yoda character
- Silicone keyring
