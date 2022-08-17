Gut Glory Strawberry Yogurt 450G

I really like this yogurt. I have it with a sprink
I really like this yogurt. I have it with a sprinkle of granola on top, so like that it’s quite thick . Flavour is good not over the top
Very good quality and actually tasted of real strawberry.
Very gritty texture,lacking in flavour and definitely not worth the cost. I won't buy it again.
VERY NICE
GOOD QUALITY NICE TASTE HEALTHY CONTENTS
Quality was ok thick and creamy ,not keen on lumps of fibre if that what they were!
Not very nice
I think the price is to high and didn't find it very tasty I used it for breakfast
Shame about the gluten content
Nice tasting strawberry yoghurt. Shame they didn’t highlight it contained gluten - only found this out after eating several spoonfuls whilst reading the blurb on the back of the tub. Partly my mistake - should equate fibre with cereals- then again you don’t necessarily expect to find wheat etc in yoghurt.
It was ok. Limited range of flavours. Not particularly good value. Prefer individual pots. Eaten for breakfast with muesli
Creamy and sweet
It’s a bit sweet for my taste but the flavour was not bad. It has a nice, thick, creamy consistency
Great buy
Tasty and satisfying - a great yogurt for breakfast