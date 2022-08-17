We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Gut Glory Strawberry Yogurt 450G

Product Description

  • Strawberry yogurt with cereals and added fibre
  • Enjoy as part of healthy diet & balanced lifestyle.
  • Bring on the gloriously good gut feelings!
  • Gut Glory is a yogurt for yo'gut. A range of awesome gut-friendly* dairy products with live cultures that taste amazing - almost too gut to be true, right?
  • Gut Friendly yogurt*
  • Live cultures*
  • Made with British milk
  • A source of calcium.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • * FYI, the millions of live cultures in Gut Glory can make lactose digestion of our delicious yogurt easier, for anyone who has a problem digesting lactose. Enjoy!”
  • Creamy Yo'gut
  • With Fibre
  • Contains over 100 million live cultures per gram
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 450G
  • A source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Sugar, Strawberries (4, 5%), Fructo-Oligosaccharides, Strawberry Puree from Concentrate (0.5%), Maize Starch, Oat Flakes (Gluten), Rye Flakes, Wheat Bran, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Colouring Food: Carrot Concentrate, Flavourings, Vitamin B6

Allergy Information

  • Allergy advice: see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Best before, see lid.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by best before date.

Produce of

Made in the UK using British milk

Number of uses

This pot contains 3 x 150g servings

Name and address

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E Iveagh Court,

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy431kJ103kcal
Fat4.0g
of which saturates2.5g
Carbohydrate12.0g
of which sugars11.1g
Fibre3.2g
Protein3.9g
Salt0.2g
Calcium125mg
(23% of NRV per 150g serving)-
NRV is Nutrient Reference Value-
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

11 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

I really like this yogurt. I have it with a sprink

4 stars

I really like this yogurt. I have it with a sprinkle of granola on top, so like that it’s quite thick . Flavour is good not over the top

Very good quality and actually tasted of real stra

5 stars

Very good quality and actually tasted of real strawberry.

Very gritty texture,lacking in flavour and definit

1 stars

Very gritty texture,lacking in flavour and definitely not worth the cost. I won't buy it again.

VERY NICE

5 stars

GOOD QUALITY NICE TASTE HEALTHY CONTENTS

Quality was ok thick and creamy ,not keen on lumps

3 stars

Quality was ok thick and creamy ,not keen on lumps of fibre if that what they were!

Not very nice

2 stars

I think the price is to high and didn't find it very tasty I used it for breakfast

Shame about the gluten content

4 stars

Nice tasting strawberry yoghurt. Shame they didn’t highlight it contained gluten - only found this out after eating several spoonfuls whilst reading the blurb on the back of the tub. Partly my mistake - should equate fibre with cereals- then again you don’t necessarily expect to find wheat etc in yoghurt.

It was ok. Limited range of flavours. Not particul

4 stars

It was ok. Limited range of flavours. Not particularly good value. Prefer individual pots. Eaten for breakfast with muesli

Creamy and sweet

4 stars

It’s a bit sweet for my taste but the flavour was not bad. It has a nice, thick, creamy consistency

Great buy

5 stars

Tasty and satisfying - a great yogurt for breakfast

1-10 of 11 reviews

