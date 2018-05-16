Asahi Super Dry Beer 6 X 330Ml

Product Description
- Beer
- When Asahi Super Dry was introduced it brought an entirely new genre of beer to Japan, then to the world.
- Historically Japanese beers were bitter and didn’t pair well with food. After significant research Asahi recognised this wasn’t what their consumers demanded and in 1987 Asahi Super Dry was born.
- They brewed a beer to deliver a dry, crisp taste and quick, clean finish. A taste that not only quenches your thirst, but your curiosity.
- This distinctive dry taste is known as Karakuchi 辛口 (dry). A beer that would become Japan’s No.1 beer.
- Discover the Karakuchi taste of Asahi Super Dry for yourself.
- Inspired by sake brewing techniques, Asahi Super Dry is dry, and crisp with a quick, clean finish. We call our signature taste, ‘Karakuchi’.
- Japan's No.1 Beer
- Karakuchi Taste
- Dry and Crisp with a Quick, Clean Finish
- Pack size: 1980ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Barley Malt, Corn Starch, Maize, Hops, Rice
Allergy Information
- Contains Barley
ABV
5.2% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Recycling info
Pack. Recyclable
Name and address
- Brewed and canned by:
- Birra Peroni S.r.l.,
- Via Birolli,
- 8 - Roma,
- Italy.
- For:
Return to
- Asahi UK Ltd,
- Asahi House,
- 88-100 Chertsey Road,
- Woking,
- GU21 5BJ,
- UK.
- Consumer helpline: +44 (0) 333 301 0223
- www.asahisuperdry.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
6 x 330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(per 100ml)
|KJ
|172
|Kcal
|41
|Fat
|0g
|of which Saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|2.8g
|of which Sugars
|0g
|Protein
|0.3g
|Salt
|0g
