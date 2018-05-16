We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Squeaky Bean Vegan Spicy Pepperoni Style Slices 90G

Squeaky Bean Vegan Spicy Pepperoni Style Slices 90G
£2.50
£2.78/100g

Product Description

  • Ready to Eat Pepperoni Style Slices Made with Wheat and Pea Protein, Chilli Flakes and Smoked Paprika.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Ready to Eat
  • High Protein
  • Pizza Topper
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 90G
  • High Protein

Information

Ingredients

Water, Vegetable Protein (16%) (Wheat, Pea Protein), Sunflower Oil, Wheat Gluten, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Garlic, Salt, Dried Red Pepper, Flavourings, Preservative: Potassium Lactate, Potassium Acetate, Stabiliser: Triphosphate, Diphosphate, Potato Protein, Pea Protein, Smoked Paprika (0.9%), Cracked Black Pepper, Thickener: Sodium Alginate, Firming Agent: Calcium Sulphate, Radish Concentrate, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Fennel Powder, Dextrose, Colour: Paprika Extract, Chilli Flakes (0.2%), Carrot Concentrate

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C.Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days. Do not exceed use by date. For use by date see front of pack. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Squeaky Bean®,
  • Discovery House,
  • 11 Wells Place,
  • RH1 3AS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Squeaky Bean®,
  • Discovery House,
  • 11 Wells Place,
  • RH1 3AS,
  • UK.
  • Squeaky Bean®,
  • Suite 163,
  • 21 Botanic Avenue,
  • Belfast,
  • BT7 1JJ,
  • NI.

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy970kJ / 232kcal
Fat10g
Of which Saturates1.2g
Carbohydrates14g
Of which Sugars2.5g
Fibre2.6g
Protein19g
Salt3.2g
