Squeaky Bean Vegan Spicy Pepperoni Style Slices 90G

Product Description
- Ready to Eat Pepperoni Style Slices Made with Wheat and Pea Protein, Chilli Flakes and Smoked Paprika.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Ready to Eat
- High Protein
- Pizza Topper
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 90G
- High Protein
Information
Ingredients
Water, Vegetable Protein (16%) (Wheat, Pea Protein), Sunflower Oil, Wheat Gluten, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Garlic, Salt, Dried Red Pepper, Flavourings, Preservative: Potassium Lactate, Potassium Acetate, Stabiliser: Triphosphate, Diphosphate, Potato Protein, Pea Protein, Smoked Paprika (0.9%), Cracked Black Pepper, Thickener: Sodium Alginate, Firming Agent: Calcium Sulphate, Radish Concentrate, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Fennel Powder, Dextrose, Colour: Paprika Extract, Chilli Flakes (0.2%), Carrot Concentrate
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C.Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days. Do not exceed use by date. For use by date see front of pack. Not suitable for home freezing.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Squeaky Bean®,
- Discovery House,
- 11 Wells Place,
- RH1 3AS,
- UK.
Return to
- Squeaky Bean®,
- Discovery House,
- 11 Wells Place,
- RH1 3AS,
- UK.
- Squeaky Bean®,
- Suite 163,
- 21 Botanic Avenue,
- Belfast,
- BT7 1JJ,
- NI.
Net Contents
90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|970kJ / 232kcal
|Fat
|10g
|Of which Saturates
|1.2g
|Carbohydrates
|14g
|Of which Sugars
|2.5g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|Protein
|19g
|Salt
|3.2g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.