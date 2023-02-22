The Delicious Dessert Sticky Toffee Long Johns 2 Pack

The flavours of sticky toffee was delicious. But I
The flavours of sticky toffee was delicious. But I found the texture of the long johns to be chewy.
medium
high
medium
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Cream (Milk) (24%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Pasteurised Egg, Cornflour, Skimmed Milk, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Dextrose, Yeast, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Milk Proteins, Emulsifiers (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Caramelised Sugar, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Flavouring, Gelling Agents (Pectins, Sodium Alginate), Wheat Starch, Soya Flour, Stabiliser (Carboxy Methyl Cellulose), Acidity Regulator (Ascorbic Acid), Enzymes, Glucose, Colour (Carotenes), Lactose (Milk)
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Contains 2 portions
Carton. Recycle
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Doughnut
|Energy kJ
|1380kJ
|1373kJ
|Energy kcal
|329kcal
|328kcal
|Fat
|15.1g
|15.0g
|of which saturates
|6.8g
|6.8g
|Carbohydrates
|42.9g
|42.7g
|of which sugars
|18.7g
|18.6g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|1.2g
|Protein
|4.8g
|4.8g
|Salt
|0.34g
|0.33g
|Contains 2 portions
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
Average of 4 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
The flavours of sticky toffee was delicious. But I found the texture of the long johns to be chewy.