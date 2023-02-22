We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Delicious Dessert Sticky Toffee Long Johns 2 Pack

4(1)Write a review
£2.50
£1.25/each

One Doughnut contains:

Energy
1373kJ
328kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
15.0g

medium

21%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.8g

high

34%of the reference intake
Sugars
18.6g

medium

21%of the reference intake
Salt
0.33g

medium

6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • 2 Doughnuts injected with toffee sauce, topped with a toffee crème pâtissière, toffee sauce and sweet dusting.
  • Filled with a rich toffee sauce, topped with a luxurious sticky toffee crème pâtissière, finished with a drizzle of toffee sauce and sweet dusting.
  • So, What's a Long John?
  • A Long John is a traditional American long doughnut, injected with pockets of sauce and topped with delicious crème pâtissière.
  • We top ours with extra sauce for even more flavour!
  • Suitable for Vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Cream (Milk) (24%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Pasteurised Egg, Cornflour, Skimmed Milk, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Dextrose, Yeast, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Milk Proteins, Emulsifiers (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Caramelised Sugar, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Flavouring, Gelling Agents (Pectins, Sodium Alginate), Wheat Starch, Soya Flour, Stabiliser (Carboxy Methyl Cellulose), Acidity Regulator (Ascorbic Acid), Enzymes, Glucose, Colour (Carotenes), Lactose (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain Peanuts and Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Number of uses

Contains 2 portions

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle

Name and address

  • The Delicious Dessert Company,
  • c/o Bakkavor Desserts,
  • Jessop Way,
  • Newark,
  • Nottinghamshire,
  • NG24 2ER,

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Doughnut
Energy kJ1380kJ1373kJ
Energy kcal329kcal328kcal
Fat15.1g15.0g
of which saturates6.8g6.8g
Carbohydrates42.9g42.7g
of which sugars18.7g18.6g
Fibre1.2g1.2g
Protein4.8g4.8g
Salt0.34g0.33g
Contains 2 portions--
The flavours of sticky toffee was delicious. But I

4 stars

The flavours of sticky toffee was delicious. But I found the texture of the long johns to be chewy.

