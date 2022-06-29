We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bonta Divina Tiramisu 500G

3.7(9)Write a review
Bonta Divina Tiramisu 500G
£ 2.60
£0.52/100g

Product Description

  • Dessert with mascarpone cream 77.2%, coffee sauce 12%, Savoiardi lady fingers 10% and cocoa powder 0.8%.
  • Alcohol Content: 1.6%.
  • No added colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Glucose Syrup, Savoiardi Lady Fingers (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Eggs, Raising Agents: Sodium Carbonates - Ammonium Carbonates, Glucose Syrup, Salt), Skimmed Milk Powder, Mascarpone 7.7% (Cream, Milk, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid), Eggs, Coconut Oil, Sugar, Marsala Wine 1.5%, Alcohol, Cocoa Powder, Citrus Fibre, Instant Coffee 0.4%, Thickener: Carrageenan, Natural Flavourings (Milk, Eggs), Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Coffee Extract

Allergy Information

  • May contain Soy.

Storage

Use by: see top of package. Keep refrigerated between 0°C and +7°C.

Produce of

Made in Italy

Number of uses

Contains 6 servings of approx. 83g

Name and address

  • Emmi Dessert Italia S.p.A.,
  • via Cascinetta,
  • 44 - 28013 Gattico,
  • Veruno (NO),
  • Italy.

Return to

  • Emmi Dessert Italia S.p.A.,
  • via Cascinetta,
  • 44 - 28013 Gattico,
  • Veruno (NO),
  • Italy.
  • info@bontadivina.it
  • www.bontadivina.it

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 83g
Energy1043 kJ / 249 kcal866 kJ / 207 kcal
Fat9,6 g8.0 g
of which saturates7,6 g6,3 g
Carbohydrate32 g27 g
of which sugars21 g18 g
Fibre1,1 g0,9 g
Protein4,8 g4.0 g
Salt0,14 g0,12 g
Contains 6 servings of approx. 83g--
9 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

It was nowhere as good as your own brand..

1 stars

It was nowhere as good as your own brand..

WE HAVE HAD THIS PRODUCT BEFORE IT IS MOIST ABD TA

5 stars

WE HAVE HAD THIS PRODUCT BEFORE IT IS MOIST ABD TASTY, CERTAINLY HIGH QUALITY

Bella Bella

5 stars

Absolutely delicious, and especially the competitive price makes it even better. can do 4 portions and you could add cream or a good quality vanilla icecream, but its fine on its own.

Not sure what other people are tasting because thi

5 stars

Not sure what other people are tasting because this is superb. Better than the majority of restaurant attempts I've tried and you can 100% taste the wine.

Excellent. Used it as pudding.

5 stars

Excellent. Used it as pudding.

The closest to a real tiramisu you can find

5 stars

I am Italian. This is the closest version to an authentic tiramisu you can buy in a UK supermarket. Thank you so much! We will buy it again

Taste nothing like a Italian Tiramisu.

1 stars

What happened Tesco why change the recipe or company that made this, taste absolutely nothing like tiramisu. Absolutely disgusting, nothing whatsoever does it remotely taste like a Italian tiramisu. I am a pastry chef and this wouldn't be served in our restaurant. Fancy packaging doesn't do it justice. If you like tiramisu avoid this and make your own. Doesn't deserve 1 star.

Similar to Tesco's own

4 stars

I felt it was very similar to Tesco's own, plenty of coffee, good sponge but less masala. I've been on a diet though so my taste buds might be misleading me....

Disppointing Tiramisu

2 stars

As Tesco's own Family Tiramisu has been discontinued, I thought I would give the Bonta Divina one a try. What a mistake!! All I could taste was strong coffee and the 'sponge' bottom was very soggy and there wasn't any flavour of Marsala wine or cocoa from the topping. I won't be buying this tiramisu again. Please bring back Tesco's own as it was delicious.

