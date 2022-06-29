Bonta Divina Tiramisu 500G

It was nowhere as good as your own brand..
WE HAVE HAD THIS PRODUCT BEFORE IT IS MOIST ABD TASTY, CERTAINLY HIGH QUALITY
Bella Bella
Absolutely delicious, and especially the competitive price makes it even better. can do 4 portions and you could add cream or a good quality vanilla icecream, but its fine on its own.
Not sure what other people are tasting because this is superb. Better than the majority of restaurant attempts I've tried and you can 100% taste the wine.
Excellent. Used it as pudding.
The closest to a real tiramisu you can find
I am Italian. This is the closest version to an authentic tiramisu you can buy in a UK supermarket. Thank you so much! We will buy it again
Taste nothing like a Italian Tiramisu.
What happened Tesco why change the recipe or company that made this, taste absolutely nothing like tiramisu. Absolutely disgusting, nothing whatsoever does it remotely taste like a Italian tiramisu. I am a pastry chef and this wouldn't be served in our restaurant. Fancy packaging doesn't do it justice. If you like tiramisu avoid this and make your own. Doesn't deserve 1 star.
Similar to Tesco's own
I felt it was very similar to Tesco's own, plenty of coffee, good sponge but less masala. I've been on a diet though so my taste buds might be misleading me....
Disppointing Tiramisu
As Tesco's own Family Tiramisu has been discontinued, I thought I would give the Bonta Divina one a try. What a mistake!! All I could taste was strong coffee and the 'sponge' bottom was very soggy and there wasn't any flavour of Marsala wine or cocoa from the topping. I won't be buying this tiramisu again. Please bring back Tesco's own as it was delicious.