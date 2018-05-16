Product Description
- HYGGELY & FRIEND HOT CHOCOLATE CRACKERS 4 X 40G
- An ideal stocking filler gift for the festive season
- These cracker shaped festive boxes filled with delicious hot chocolate make the perfect gift or stocking filler. Complete with four different hot chocolate flavours which includes; original hot chocolate, orange, vanilla and salted caramel. Simply add to hot milk to create an indulgent flavoured hot drink.
- "Create delicious hot chocolates and choose from 4 different flavours "
- Set includes: 1x 20g hot chocolate, 1x 20g orange hot chocolate, 1x 20g Vanilla hot chocolate and 1x20g Salted Caramel hot chocolate
- Pack size: 80G
- "Allergy Advice: Produced in a factory that handles: nuts, mustard seeds, celery seeds, sesame seeds, soya, wheat and gluten.
- Please note crackers do not bang.
- Serving Instructions: Empty the contents of the sachet into a mug and carefully pour in approximately 200ml of hot milk, stirring continuously. "
- Kimm & Miller (UK) Ltd, Unit E, Bedford Business Centre, Bedford MK42 9TW
