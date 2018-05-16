Product Description
- Buxton Brewery 50 Fifty IPA 4X440ml
- Name: Mosaic
- Family: Daughter of Simcoe, related to Nugget.
- Characteristics: Huge mango and passionfruit and also berry and citrus notes.
- Country of origin: US
- A New Series of transatlantic IPAs that blend hops grown in the US with hops grown in the UK. Each edition explores the flavour profiles, shared roots and history of established and new-development varieties.
- Although sharing common ancestors, hops from both continents have been developed in recent years to increase their flavour profiles. This new experimental series brings the lineages together in one beer with 50% hops from the US and 50% from the UK.
- This version of 50 Fifty brings together Mosaic & Jester.
- Watch out for different versions available soon.
- Established in 2009, Buxton Brewery is located in the Heart of England, surrounded by the stunning Peak District National Park. Check our website to find details of how to visit our Brewery, Tap Room, Beer Garden and Smokehouse at Staden Lane, and our Tap House restaurant and Cellar Bar on George Street in the centre of Buxton.
- Natural, Unfiltered, Unpasteurised
- Pack size: 1760ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Barley, Oats, Wheat, Hops, Yeast
Allergy Information
- Allergens in bold.
ABV
5.5% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage
See base of can for best before date
Name and address
- Brewed & canned by:
- BUXTON BREWERY,
- Staden Lane,
- Buxton,
- SK17 9RZ,
- England.
Return to
- BUXTONBREWERY.co.uk
Net Contents
4 x 440ml
