MIRACULOUS Lady Bug Marinette doll

Recreate your favourite scenes from the Miraculous TV show with this Miraculous Superhero Secret Fashion Doll. Marinette is keeping her "Superhero Secret" safe and transforms into Ladybug only when Paris is in peril! This 26cm Marinette Fashion Doll comes with her Superhero outfit, sidekick Kwami "Tikki" and her Superhero accessories. This 26cm Fashion Doll is fully articulated so you can move it around and pose it in so many different positions.

There are 13 points of articulation in the doll for super poseability. The giftset comes with a Marinette doll, two fashions (Marinettes and Ladybugs), Kwami "Tikki", her signature Yo-Yo, Ladybug booties, her Miraculous earrings and a removable secret Ladybug mask. Collect all your favourite characters from the TV show!

Lower age limit

4 Years