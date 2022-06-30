We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bonne Maman Souffle With Cointreau 2X80g

£ 2.60
£1.63/100g

New

Product Description

  • Soufflé made with Cointreau® Orange peel Liqueur.
  • Made from a traditional French recipe using natural ingredients, Bonne Maman® soufflé is a fluffy dessert with delicious notes of orange from Cointreau liqueur.
  • Packed in protective atmosphere.
  • This dessert contains alcohol (2,2%).
  • Pack size: 160G

Information

Ingredients

Whole Milk, Egg Whites 19%, Egg Yolks, Sugar, Cream (Milk), Concentrated Butter (Milk), Cointreau® Liqueur 7.8% (54% ABV) (Orange Peel Extracts, Sugar, Water, Alcohol), Maize Starch

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Cereals containing Gluten. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated between +4°C and +8°C. For use by date: see beside.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Preparation tips from Bonne Maman: Remove all packaging leaving only the foil ramequin and place the soufflé in your oven, preheated at 190ºC. Leave to cook for 8 minutes. Once ready, allow the soufflé to cool down before eating. Cooking times vary - this is a guide only.

Number of uses

Contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Not suitable for children.

Name and address

  • Bonne Maman,
  • PO Box 5250,
  • Frome,
  • BA11 9DB.

Return to

  • Consumer service:
  • Bonne Maman,
  • PO Box 5250,
  • Frome,
  • BA11 9DB.
  • www.bonnemaman.co.uk

Net Contents

2 x 80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy1160 kJ / 278 kcal
Fat17 g
which saturated fat9.7 g
Carbohydrate22 g
which sugars17 g
Fiber0 g
Protein5.5 g
Salt0.14 g

Safety information

I did not like this product.

1 stars

I was not impressed with this soufflé and would not buy it again.

