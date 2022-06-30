Bonne Maman Souffle With Cointreau 2X80g

I did not like this product.
I was not impressed with this soufflé and would not buy it again.
New
Whole Milk, Egg Whites 19%, Egg Yolks, Sugar, Cream (Milk), Concentrated Butter (Milk), Cointreau® Liqueur 7.8% (54% ABV) (Orange Peel Extracts, Sugar, Water, Alcohol), Maize Starch
Keep refrigerated between +4°C and +8°C. For use by date: see beside.
Oven cook
Instructions: Preparation tips from Bonne Maman: Remove all packaging leaving only the foil ramequin and place the soufflé in your oven, preheated at 190ºC. Leave to cook for 8 minutes. Once ready, allow the soufflé to cool down before eating. Cooking times vary - this is a guide only.
Contains 2 servings
2 x 80g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy
|1160 kJ / 278 kcal
|Fat
|17 g
|which saturated fat
|9.7 g
|Carbohydrate
|22 g
|which sugars
|17 g
|Fiber
|0 g
|Protein
|5.5 g
|Salt
|0.14 g
Not suitable for children.
