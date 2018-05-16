Product Description
- FIFA PLASTIC TRAVEL MUG
- "Take your morning brew on the go with this FIFA Plastic Travel Mug.
- The 350ml (11 fl oz) capacity white plastic travel mug features a collective design of different FIFA World Cup emblems from the 1966 England tournament to the 2018 Russia tournament. The cup comes with a blue lid for you to sip from when on the move.
- The FIFA Plastic Travel Mug is a great coffee cup for any football fan to use when travelling around.
- Not suitable for dishwasher or microwave use."
- 350ml plastic travel mug
- Emblems from 1966 to 2018 tournaments
Information
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled Tag. Card - Widely Recycled
Return to
- Paladone Products Ltd
- Apex House, Dolphin Way, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 6NZ
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.