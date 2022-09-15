We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tropicana Smooth Orange Juice With No Juicy Bits 1.7L

4.7(23)Write a review
image 1 of Tropicana Smooth Orange Juice With No Juicy Bits 1.7L
£4.95
£0.29/100ml

Each 150ml serving contains

Energy
258kJ
61kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
13g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Salt
0g

low

0%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 172 kJ/40 kcal

Product Description

  • Smooth Orange Juice
  • Enjoy Tropicana as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Too good to go
  • Past my date?
  • Look, Smell, Taste
  • Don't waste
  • Perfect for families
  • Delicious Tropicana Smooth Orange Juice with no bits included is made with 100% pure pressed fruit
  • Not from concentrate, Tropicana contains only pure juices and purees
  • Each 150ml serving contains 45% of the recommended daily Vitamin C, which contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
  • Just one serving of juice provides 1 of your 5 daily portions of fruit and veg
  • Rise and shine with a glass of Tropicana at breakfast
  • The nation's favourite chilled juice brand is partnering with too good to go to help cut food waste. As long as you keep it cool in the fridge, there's no reason that you can't drink your Tropicana longer than the printed date. If it looks good, smells good and tastes good, then don't bin it - enjoy it.
  • Certified Carbon Neutral® packaging
  • CarbonNeutral.com
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Board / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C081801, www.fsc.org, This carton is certified according to the standards of the Forest Stewardship Council® and is made only from well managed forests and other controlled sources
  • Pure-Pak® classic
  • Tropicana is a registered trademark of Tropicana Products, Inc. © 2021
  • Perfectly Pressed, Nothing Added
  • Tropicana is Juiced from the Best Quality Fruits
  • 1 of your 5 a day per 150ml
  • Not from Concentrate
  • As with all fruit juices this product contains no added sugar
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 1.7L
  • Vitamin C which helps to reduce tiredness and fatigue
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Orange Juice

Storage

Always store in your refrigerator. Use within 5 days of opening.For best before date please see top of carton.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before serving

Number of uses

1 serving = 150ml. This pack contains 11-12 servings

Name and address

  • Tropicana,
  • PO Box 6642,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8WZ.
  • PepsiCo Ireland Food and Beverages UC,
  • Dublin 18,

Return to

  • Tropicana,
  • PO Box 6642,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8WZ.
  • UK 0800 0324460
  • ROI 1800 509 408
  • PepsiCo Ireland Food and Beverages UC,
  • Dublin 18,
  • D18 Y3Y9.

Net Contents

1.7l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 150ml (%*)
Energy172 kJ/40 kcal258 kJ/61 kcal (3%)
Fat0g0g (0%)
of which saturates0g0g (0%)
Carbohydrate9.3g14g
of which sugars†8.6g13g (14%)
Fibre0g0g
Protein0.8g1.2g
Salt0g0g (0%)
Vitamin C28 mg (35%*)42mg (53%)
Potassium200 mg (10%*)300mg (15%)
† Contains naturally occurring sugars--
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
1 serving = 150ml. This pack contains 11-12 servings--
23 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

NOW WATERED DOWN

2 stars

Oh Dear! What have they done to this once fine Orange Juice? NOW VERY WATERY that's what. You think we don't notice these things Tropicana? Buying Coppola Orange from next week which hasn't been watered down and tastes even better than Tropica.

Good quality, ordered every week.

5 stars

Tropicana Smooth Orange No Bits - both of us have a glassful every morning.

Great taste

5 stars

Good taste

Tesco own fresh orange juice is much nicer, alway

3 stars

Tesco own fresh orange juice is much nicer, always had Tropicana for years, then was out of stock so got the Tesco, preferred it. had to resort back as Tesco own was out of stock & remembered the aftertaste that was left with Tropicana. At least you can taste the oranges in Tesco's own.

Really great orange juice even better when on half

5 stars

Really great orange juice even better when on half price.

Top quality juice The best

5 stars

Top quality juice The best

Great cold.

5 stars

Lovely especially when it's been in the fridge.

good quality, nice taste and good quantity.

5 stars

good quality, nice taste and good quantity.

SUMMER COOLER

5 stars

Delicious especially in this very hot weather. Like the fact that it has no bits too.

Good quality

4 stars

Good quality

