Tropicana Smooth Orange Juice With No Juicy Bits 1.7L

NOW WATERED DOWN
Oh Dear! What have they done to this once fine Orange Juice? NOW VERY WATERY that's what. You think we don't notice these things Tropicana? Buying Coppola Orange from next week which hasn't been watered down and tastes even better than Tropica.
Good quality, ordered every week.
Tropicana Smooth Orange No Bits - both of us have a glassful every morning.
Great taste
Good taste
Tesco own fresh orange juice is much nicer, always had Tropicana for years, then was out of stock so got the Tesco, preferred it. had to resort back as Tesco own was out of stock & remembered the aftertaste that was left with Tropicana. At least you can taste the oranges in Tesco's own.
Really great orange juice even better when on half price.
Top quality juice The best
Great cold.
Lovely especially when it's been in the fridge.
good quality, nice taste and good quantity.
SUMMER COOLER
Delicious especially in this very hot weather. Like the fact that it has no bits too.
Good quality
