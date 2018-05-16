We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Cocktail Bar Recipe Book Set

No ratings yetWrite a review
This product is available for delivery or collection between 22/09/22 and 16/12/22.

£8.00
£8.00/each

Product Description

  • THE COCKTAIL BAR RECIPE BOOK SET
  • A spirit-by-spirit guide to 80 cocktail recipes, classic and modern. With recipes for classics such as the sidecar, modern classics like the bramble and modern riffs and twists like the British mojito, plus a how-to guide to all the skills and techniques a home bartender needs, this book is your guide to cocktails for everyone for every occasion.
  • 80 recipes for the perfect cocktail

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Celery, Mustard, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Wheat

Storage

For best before, see base of pack.

Produce of

Products of China. Packed in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Please retain packaging for future use.

Importer address

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

Distributor address

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

  • Pink Pearls 20g e
  • Raspberry Shimmer 20g e

Information

Ingredients

Corn Starch, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Glazing Agent (E904), Colour (E162)

Allergy Information

Storage

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy1654kJ
-373kcal
Fat0g
of which saturates0g
Carbohydrate92g
of which sugars32g
Protein0g
Salt0g

  • Pink Pearls 20g e
  • Raspberry Shimmer 20g e

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Acidity Regulator (E330), Colours (E172, *E129), Thickener (E414), Artificial Flavour, *E129 may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children

Allergy Information

Storage

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy1420kJ
-340kcal
Fat0g
of which saturates0g
Carbohydrate83g
of which sugars81g
Protein0g
Salt0.01g
