Wicken Kitchen 8 Mini Jack Tacos 190G
One jackfruit taco with salsa
- Energy
- 176kJ
-
- 42kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 1.3g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.4g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.6g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.20g
- 3%of the reference intake
medium
medium
medium
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 838kJ / 200kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned jackfruit, textured soya protein and peppers in a pastry shell. Includes a sachet of spicy tomato salsa.
- Mexican inspired crispy tacos loaded with jackfruit, seasoned soya protein, veggies and a saucy tomato salsa
- Pack size: 190G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Jackfruit (20%), Salsa Sauce [Water, Maltose Syrup, Tomato Paste, Sugar, Maize Starch, Garlic, Salt, Paprika, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Oregano, Colour (Paprika Extract)], Wheat Flour, Water, Textured Soya Protein (7%), Maize Starch, Onion, Red Pepper (5%), Green Pepper (3.5%), Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Coriander Leaf, Maltose Syrup, Shallot, Tapioca Starch, Garlic, Sugar, Spring Onion, Salt, Cumin, Paprika, Oregano, Coriander, Lime Leaves, Thyme, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Flavouring, Colour (Plain Caramel).
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 14-16 mins Remove all packaging and set the sauce to one side - do not heat the sauce. Place the tacos in a single layer on a baking tray. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through cooking time. Cook to a golden colour and do not overcook. Add the salsa sauce to each taco according to taste.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 15-17 mins Remove all packaging and set the sauce to one side - do not heat the sauce. Place the tacos in a single layer on a baking tray. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through cooking time. Cook to a golden colour and do not overcook. To defrost the salsa sauce, place the unopened sachet in a bowl of warm water until thoroughly defrosted (approximately 2 -3 minutes). Add to each taco according to taste.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Do not eat raw..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
190g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One jackfruit taco with salsa (21g**)
|Energy
|838kJ / 200kcal
|176kJ / 42kcal
|Fat
|6.4g
|1.3g
|Saturates
|2.1g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|27.0g
|5.7g
|Sugars
|7.5g
|1.6g
|Fibre
|5.5g
|1.2g
|Protein
|5.8g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.97g
|0.20g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 190g typically weighs 168g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Do not eat raw..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.