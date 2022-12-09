We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Wicken Kitchen 8 Mini Jack Tacos 190G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Wicken Kitchen 8 Mini Jack Tacos 190G
£4.00
£21.06/kg

One jackfruit taco with salsa

Energy
176kJ
42kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
1.3g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.6g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.20g

medium

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 838kJ / 200kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned jackfruit, textured soya protein and peppers in a pastry shell. Includes a sachet of spicy tomato salsa.
  • Mexican inspired crispy tacos loaded with jackfruit, seasoned soya protein, veggies and a saucy tomato salsa
  • Pack size: 190G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Jackfruit (20%), Salsa Sauce [Water, Maltose Syrup, Tomato Paste, Sugar, Maize Starch, Garlic, Salt, Paprika, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Oregano, Colour (Paprika Extract)], Wheat Flour, Water, Textured Soya Protein (7%), Maize Starch, Onion, Red Pepper (5%), Green Pepper (3.5%), Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Coriander Leaf, Maltose Syrup, Shallot, Tapioca Starch, Garlic, Sugar, Spring Onion, Salt, Cumin, Paprika, Oregano, Coriander, Lime Leaves, Thyme, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Flavouring, Colour (Plain Caramel).

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 14-16 mins Remove all packaging and set the sauce to one side - do not heat the sauce. Place the tacos in a single layer on a baking tray. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through cooking time. Cook to a golden colour and do not overcook. Add the salsa sauce to each taco according to taste.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 15-17 mins Remove all packaging and set the sauce to one side - do not heat the sauce. Place the tacos in a single layer on a baking tray. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through cooking time. Cook to a golden colour and do not overcook. To defrost the salsa sauce, place the unopened sachet in a bowl of warm water until thoroughly defrosted (approximately 2 -3 minutes). Add to each taco according to taste.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

190g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne jackfruit taco with salsa (21g**)
Energy838kJ / 200kcal176kJ / 42kcal
Fat6.4g1.3g
Saturates2.1g0.4g
Carbohydrate27.0g5.7g
Sugars7.5g1.6g
Fibre5.5g1.2g
Protein5.8g1.2g
Salt0.97g0.20g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 190g typically weighs 168g.--

Safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw..

View all Vegan & Vegetarian

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here