Yazoo Chocolate & Caramel Flavoured Milk Drink 1 Litre

Per 200 ml
- Energy
- 522kJ
-
- 124kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 261kJ
Product Description
- Chocolate and caramel flavoured milk drink (UHT)
- Find out more at ra.org
- 2-4-1 Entry to Alton Towers Resort & Thorpe Park Resort
- The unique code printed on the inside of this sleeve offers the holder to 2 for 1 entry from 1.03.22 until 31.05.23 at Alton Towers Resort and Thorpe Park Resort (Please note: some exclusions apply - check the full terms and conditions which are accessible at www.altontowers.com/terms-and-conditinos for details). [Only one free entry per voucher.] The code can only be used once and cannot be used with any other promotion or discount, nor with any existing reservation made or ticket booked online, via an App or by phone.
- Please use the code to book online in advance. The Code has no cash value. Finally, please plan ahead.
- Each attraction has different opening times, dates when this promotion is not valid, age/height restrictions etc., so avoid disappointment by checking the full terms and conditions for this offer at www.altontowers.com/terms-and-conditions
- Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
- Yazoo is a brand of FrieslandCampina nourishing by nature®
- I'm High in Protein and Have All the Goodness of Milk!
- Source of calcium and vitamin B2
- No artificial sweeteners or colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 1L
- High in Protein
- Source of calcium
- Source of vitamin B2
Information
Ingredients
Semi Skimmed Milk, Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder¹ (1%), Stabilisers: Cellulose, Cellulose Gum and Carrageenan, Natural Flavourings, ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Best Before: See capOnce opened, treat as fresh milk and keep refrigerated.
Preparation and Usage
- Best Served Chilled
Number of uses
This pack contains 5 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Name and address
- Horsham,
- RH12 1JF,
- UK.
- Stationsplein 4,
- 3818 LE Amersfoort,
- NL.
Return to
- Horsham,
- RH12 1JF,
- UK.
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|per 200ml
|Energy
|261kJ
|522kJ /
|-
|62kcal
|124kcal (6%*)
|Fat
|1.3g
|2.6g (4%*)
|- of which saturates
|0.9g
|1.8g (9%*)
|Carbohydrate
|8.8g
|17.6g (7%*)
|- of which sugars
|8.6g
|17.2g (19%*)
|Protein
|3.2g
|6.4g (13%*)
|Salt
|0.12g
|0.24g (4%*)
|Calcium
|105mg
|210mg (26%*)
|Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin)
|0.1mg
|0.2mg (15%*)
|*RI = Reference Intake
|-
|-
|Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|This pack contains 5 servings
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.