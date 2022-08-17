Squeaky Bean Spicy Madras Chicken Flatbread 150G
Product Description
- Seasoned Vegan Protein with Mango Chutney Encased in a Flatbread Style Dough.
- Chilli rating - 1
- Ready to Heat
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegan Chicken Pieces (17%) (Water, Vegetable Protein (Wheat, Pea), Wheat Gluten, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, in varying proportions), Potato Protein, Pea Protein, Citrus Fibre, Preservatives: Potassium Lactate, Potassium Acetate; Flavourings, Gelling Agent: Agar; Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid; Dextrose, Salt), Water, Sustainable Palm Oil, Onion, Mango Chutney (4%) (Sugar, Mango, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Mango Puree, Cornflour, Salt, Coriander, Chilli, Ginger, Garlic Powder), Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Paste, Cornflour, Chillies, Garlic Puree, Ginger Puree, Yeast Extract, Tomato Powder, Paprika, Salt, Garam Masala (Coriander, Cumin, Pimento, Black Pepper, Cardamom, Nutmeg, Turmeric, Ginger, Bay, Cloves, Cinnamon, Chilli Powder Blend (Paprika, Cayenne Chilli, Cumin, Salt, Oregano, Garlic Powder), Cayenne), Rice Flour, Coriander, Turmeric, Wheat Protein, Cumin, Onion Powder, Oregano, Cayenne, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Fennel, Fenugreek
Allergy Information
- Strict controls are in place to prevent cross contamination, but this product is not suitable for Milk allergy sufferers due to manufacturing methods. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients containing in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened, consume within 2 days.Do not exceed use by date. For use by date see front of pack. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase but not later than 2 days before use by date and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly before use and consume within 24 hours. Once product has been defrosted, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Leave flatbread in packaging and open one end.
Place on a microwaveable plate and heat at full power for 1 min.
Allow to stand for 1 min before eating.
Do not reheat once cooled. Guide only.
800W 1 Min
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Name and address
Packed for:
- Squeaky Bean,
- Discovery House,
- 11 Wells Place,
- RH1 3AS,
- UK.
Return to
- Squeaky Bean,
- Discovery House,
- 11 Wells Place,
- RH1 3AS,
- UK.
- Squeaky Bean,
- Suite 163,
- 21 Botanic Avenue,
- Belfast,
- BT7 1JJ,
- NI.
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1004kJ / 239kcal
|Fat
|8.2g
|Of which Saturates
|3.0g
|Carbohydrates
|30.6g
|Of which Sugars
|4.6g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|Protein
|9.3g
|Salt
|0.99g
